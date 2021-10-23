Pop Flash: Only one team can stop Navi! PGL Stockholm CSGO Major Preview

The Pop Flash crew with Richard Lewis, Semmler, and Thorin breaks down the PGL Stockholm CSGO Major that will have $2 million on the line for the first tournament of its kind in over two years.

Teams like Vitality, Navi, Gambit, and more will look to be the first Major winner since the online era took over.

There are a few legitimate Major championship contenders with even more teams peaking at the right time to produce scary dark horse candidates.

The Pop Flash crew can see the event going different ways as the biggest CS:GO teams hope to make history at the PGL Major.

