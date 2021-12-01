Pop Flash: No hope for Dev1ce & NIP?! BLAST Fall Finals CSGO Review

The BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021 ended with s1mple leading NAVI to another CSGO trophy. The Pop Flash crew of Semmler, Thorin and Mauisnake ran through the biggest takeaways from the event.

Teams like Vitality and Astralis came into the five-day event hoping to topple the world’s best, NAVI. However, nothing could stop the CIS powerhouse, who only dropped two maps on their way to the $225,000 grand prize.

On the other hand, high-profile teams like Ninjas in Pyjamas had a disappointing Fall Finals that ended with them tied for last.

The Pop Flash analysts look at which CSGO teams can improve their current form and which ones will have to make drastic changes to get better.

Advertisement

Discover More: How This CSGO “Fanboy” Made Their Dream A Reality