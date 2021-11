CSGO’s next LAN event, the BLAST Fall Finals, is just around the corner. However, Semmler, Thorin, and Mauisnake are convinced some worrying signs are brewing at Astralis.

Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonat, Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields, and Alex ‘Mauisnake’ Ellenberg discuss their concerns about Astralis heading into the BLAST Fall Finals. They also explain why they think s1mple and NAVI will continue to shine.

