Poizon: Complexity's CS:GO prodigy turned AWP God - Dexerto

From the ashes rise the phoenix: how Poizon helped Complexity upset the CS:GO pro scene.

With a history stretching as far back as 2013, Complexity Gaming have become one of the staple teams in the European CS:GO scene. However, CEO Jason Lake made the decision that 2020 was going to be the year Complexity became more than just a staple: they were here to dominate.

Picking up Valentin ‘poizon’ Vasilev from the tier 2 scene to add some precision to the squad in the AWS position. Although, some fans weren’t sure whether poizon was the player for the job.

The Blast Premier Spring 2020 Regular Season allowed poizon to show off his skills, ending in Complexity making it to second place, followed by a strong performance at DreamHack Open Anaheim.

This, coupled with a deal with ESL, secured a coveted place at ESL Pro League Season 11. Despite poizon being seriously injured, his prowess led to the team securing 10th to 12th place. This set them up beautifully for their dominant performance in the European finals, which they ultimately won due to insane plays from poizon.

It’s safe to say that poizon is Complexity’s secret weapon, and it’ll be exciting to watch his journey.