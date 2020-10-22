 Poizon: Complexity's CS:GO prodigy turned AWP God - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

Poizon: Complexity’s CS:GO prodigy turned AWP God

Published: 22/Oct/2020 19:28

by Lauren Bergin

Share

Complexity Gaming
From the ashes rise the phoenix: how Poizon helped Complexity upset the CS:GO pro scene.

With a history stretching as far back as 2013, Complexity Gaming have become one of the staple teams in the European CS:GO scene. However, CEO Jason Lake made the decision that 2020 was going to be the year Complexity became more than just a staple: they were here to dominate.

Picking up Valentin ‘poizon’ Vasilev from the tier 2 scene to add some precision to the squad in the AWS position. Although, some fans weren’t sure whether poizon was the player for the job.

The Blast Premier Spring 2020 Regular Season allowed poizon to show off his skills, ending in Complexity making it to second place, followed by a strong performance at DreamHack Open Anaheim.

This, coupled with a deal with ESL, secured a coveted place at ESL Pro League Season 11. Despite poizon being seriously injured, his prowess led to the team securing 10th to 12th place. This set them up beautifully for their dominant performance in the European finals, which they ultimately won due to insane plays from poizon.

It’s safe to say that poizon is Complexity’s secret weapon, and it’ll be exciting to watch his journey.

Business

Gen.G to reward CSGO fans in new crypto partnership

Published: 22/Oct/2020 10:29 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 10:43

by Adam Fitch
Gen.G Esports Rally Partnership
Gen.G/Rally

Share

Gen.G

Multinational organization Gen.G Esports are set to reward their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive fans through a partnership with crypto startup Rally.

Having recently launched a cryptocurrency named Creator Coin, Rally will enable Gen.G Esports to launch their own coin for avid fans.

Named GG Strike Coin, the org will issue their own cryptocurrency that will be used to identify and then reward supporters of their CS:GO roster.

Earlier on October 22, it was reported that former 100 Thieves player Liazz was set to sign for the team after the org announced their exit from Counter-Strike.

Rally
GG Strike Coin is Gen.G’s new cryptocurrency.

Gen.G will give fans access to private chats with coaches, players, and staff on Discord, and allow them to vote on key team decisions like jersey designs, team cheers, and emotes. Coin holders will also be able to buy exclusive merchandise through the system.

Gen.G isn’t the first esports team to launch a reward system based on cryptocurrencies, however. Spanish organization Team Heretics launched their own in August, following two-time TI victors OG, who did the same in March.

It’s a strange time for Gen.G in CS:GO as they only have three players officially signed following the departure of daps on September 17 and s0m on October 7 — they both now play for NRG, but in Riot Games’ Valorant.

“This means the fans are a part of it,” said Rally CEO’s Kevin Chou. “They own part of the brand. That’s a really important concept. I can pay to get merchandise. But I want to feel like I am a loyal fan and I get to participate in decisions.”

With this partnership, Gen.G will be hoping to increase their fan engagement by making them feel closer to the brand by aiding in the choices they make.