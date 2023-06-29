NAVI to debut new CSGO team in special showmatch against Vitality

NAVI’s new CS:GO team will make its first appearance in a showmatch against Vitality with special rules in place.

The showmatch, dubbed ‘Match of LeGGends’ by betting company GG.BET, will be played on July 8 at 6 pm CET (10 am PT). Both teams will be debuting their new rosters, though they will be also exchanging players to mix things up, adding another layer of excitement and unpredictability to the match.

Article continues after ad

Vitality made one change to their Major-winning lineup, replacing veteran Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen with Shahar ‘flameZ’ Shushan. The Israeli rifler was one of the most sought-after players on the market after announcing last month that he was exploring his options.

NAVI have not yet announced their lineup for the new season, though the Ukrainian organization has registered Aleksi ’Aleksib’ Virolainen, Mihai ‘⁠iM⁠’ Ivan and Justinas ‘⁠jL’ Lekavicius for the BLAST Premier Fall Groups, confirming the changes that have been reported in the media.

Article continues after ad

The incoming trio will replace Andrii ‘npl’ Kukharskyi, Denis ‘electroNic’ Sharipov, Ilya ‘Perfecto’ Zalutskiy. The latter two have been linked with Cloud9 in one of this off-season’s biggest moves.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The showmatch will be broadcast in English on NAVI’s Twitch channel and in Ukrainian by Maincast. According to GG.BET, there will be “giveaways and surprises” for CS:GO fans.