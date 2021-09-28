How to use DJ Esports: Betting & Stats guide for League, CSGO, Valorant, more

DJ Esports is the premier all-crypto esports betting site – but if you haven’t dabbled in it before, it may at first appear a daunting task to get started. Here’s a starters guide to using DJ Esports cutting-edge statistics and tools to level up your esports betting experience.

How to Sign Up to DJ Esports

Getting started with an account is very straightforward, and totally free. After signing up, your account will be credited with 1500 DJT, which you can use to get started with your first bets.

For information about depositing more funds, simply click the wallet icon in the top right.

Using DJ Esports stats

One of the biggest advantages of using DJ Esports is the site’s unrivaled offering of stats and analysis. Whether you want to do your own analysis of teams and players, or want to rely on the expertise of others, it’s all at your fingertips.

Let’s say you wanted to place a bet on an upcoming League of Legends match, but wanted to get informed with some stats first. Head to the Statistics tab, where you’ll be presented with the latest results and upcoming matches. Head over to ‘Match Fixtures’, and find the game you’re interested in.

Here, you can select the ‘Stats Comparison’ tool to get a full breakdown of in-depth statistics to help in your decision-making.

One of the unique features is the player matrix value, which accumulates lots of data about a player’s performance, and creates a holistic score to capture that data in a single number. In short, the higher the matrix number, the better the player’s form. Players are ranked by their ‘Power Rating’, which combines their stats into one helpful figure.

Player comparison

There’s so much more to dive into with player and team statistics, champion picks, power rankings and more, so you can explore the stats available before placing a bet, or simply to look forward to the match.

But, if you’re not keen on doing all this statistical analysis yourself, there is a faster way. Using the DJ Esports Discord, you can find predictions and analysis from other game experts, who will break down a big upcoming match.

Simply join the #Predictions channel, and you can rely on informed analysis of big matches before wagering your own funds.

Head-to-head matchups

Here, you can compare win rates, recent results, and key figures such as First Bloods.

What markets are available on DJ Esports?

You can bet on the following esports, with the vast majority of professional and academy matches around the world available with live odds.

League of Legends

Valorant

CS:GO

Overwatch

FIFA

Rainbow 6

StarCraft 2

NBA 2K

Warcraft

PUBG

Call of Duty

Fortnite

Rocket League

Crossfire

Hearthstone

But, it’s more than just organized professional events. Using DJ Esports’ Streamer portal, you can also place bets on the outcomes of matches going on live on a streamer’s channel

For example, as Nemesis streams some ranked League of Legends matches, you can bet on the outcome of the upcoming match.

Placing bets on DJ Esports

You can place bets in a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT and Dai. DJ Esports is also offering a 50% deposit bonus on all crypto deposits, as well as daily interest equating to 30% APR.

To place a single bet, simply click on the odds you want to wager, and enter the amount.

But, you can also place parlay bets (also known as accumulators), by selecting two or more bets across different matches.

With the Worlds Prediction Series underway, now is the best time to sign up and get started. The predictions series is totally free, but has a 10 million USDT prize pool up for grabs, and all you need to do is make a string of correct predictions across major esports tournaments, leading up to LoL Worlds.