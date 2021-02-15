Logo
Olofmeister leaves FaZe CSGO amid retirement rumors

Published: 15/Feb/2021 12:03

by Connor Bennett
Counter-Strike legend Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer Gustafsson has departed FaZe Clan after nearly four years, but he hasn’t said if he’ll be retiring just yet. 

Back in late 2017, FaZe Clan stepped up their efforts to develop an international superteam capable of winning every CS:GO event in the hopes of capturing numerous major titles.

That lineup has gone through a number of iterations through the years, and it hasn’t quite lived up to the potential that it first had – coming close to winning Majors, but never quite doing so.

Amid all the changes, Olofmeister was rock solid for FaZe until May of 2020, when he stepped down on a temporary basis. He’s returned at times to fill FaZe’s fifth member void, but now he’s walking away from the team for good.

olofmeister playing for FaZe Clan
StarLadder
There have been rumors surroudning a piossible retirement for Olof.

Following a stellar personal showing at BLAST Premier Spring Groups, Olofmeister confirmed that his time with FaZe was coming to an end.

This came amid rumors that he would be retiring and replaced by Karrigan, but while the Danish in-game leader has returned to his former home, Olof hasn’t quite hung up his mouse and keyboard just yet.

“Not the ending I wanted but we qualified and that was the most important! Time to take a step back and I’ll update you guys about my future,” he tweeted after the event. “Was a lot of fun playing and the future is looking really bright for the FaZe team, wish them nothing but the best as always! GGs!”

FaZe also sent their well wishes to the Swedish counter-strike legend, thanking him for his performances under their banner for all these years.

A legend to the game of Counter-Strike and a legend in the story of FaZe Clan. For all you’ve done, we thank you olofmeister.

What Olof’s next move is, though, remains to be seen. He hasn’t retired, so he could find himself on another team, but streaming will likely be an option as well.

As noted, Karrigan has filled the spot he left, and FaZe will be looking forward to another few years under his command.

FaZe roster

  • Coldzera
  • Twistzz
  • Rain
  • Broky
  • Karrigan
Karrigan confirms FaZe return after leaving Mousesports CSGO

Published: 15/Feb/2021 9:54 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 11:29

by Connor Bennett
Karrigan giving a thumbs up to the Eleague crowd in Boston
ELeague

Mousesports have confirmed the departure of legendary in-game leader Finn ‘Karrigan’ Andersen as he makes his return to FaZe Clan after two years away. 

Having a lineup of star players who can rip off headshots with ease is one way for Counter-Strike teams to go, but they rarely succeed without a real in-game leader (IGL). Someone to organize the troops is just as key.

Karrigan has always been one of CS:GO’s premier IGL’s, leading star-studded lineups to multiple event wins and creating a system that is hard to beat.

After a few years with FaZe’s all-star roster, the Danish Counter-Strike legend returned to Mousesports in 2019, leading a roster of young stars. But now, he has parted ways with the organization and returned to his previous home.

Bart Oerbekke for ESL
Karrigan and Mouz have provided some shocks during his reign.

Karrigan leaves Mouz’s CSGO roster

The news came early in the morning on February 15, with Mouz tweeting their well wishes to Karrigan and reflecting on his multiple stints under their banner.

“Time to say goodbye. Thank you Karrigan for captaining our CS:GO team in the past 23 months and all the best in your next endeavor,” they said. “Both parties mutually agreed on a contract termination in time before #IEM Katowice.”

The Danish pro responded almost an hour later, saying he was “coming home” to FaZe after a spell away.

As for who will replace Karrigan on Mouz’s lineup, well, that’s already been confirmed as former Renegades player Christopher ‘Dexter’ Nong.

Mousesports roster

  • Ropz
  • Dexter
  • Bymas
  • Frozen
  • acoR
  • ChrisJ (Bench, loaned to FunPlus Phoenix)

In returning to FaZe, Karrigan will be filling the spot left by Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer Gustafsson after he departed the squad following a decent showing at BLAST Premier Springs group stage.

