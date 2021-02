How to watch IEM Katowice 2021: schedule, teams, results - Dexerto

IEM Katowice 2021 is around the corner and now we have the best view of this year’s stacked CSGO bracket competing for the $1,000,000 prize pool.

The online era of CSGO has given us a great idea of how teams stack up against each other, but now there’s going to be big money on the line with a chance to notch a title for the Intel Grand Slam.

IEM Katowice 2021 features an impressive line-up of teams, and if you were missing some LAN CS:GO, be sure to tune in when it starts on February 16.

Katowice 2021 Format

There are three stages to IEM Katowice 2021; the Play-In and Main stage, as well as Playoffs.

The Play-In stage will feature a double elimination bracket. While the opening brackets will be a best-of-one, every match after that will be decided in a best-of-three series.

Eight teams from Play-Ins that will be promoted to the Main Stage. From there, 16 teams will be split into two groups that have their separate double-elimination formats.

The top three teams of each group, six total, will move on to the Playoffs. It’ll be single-elimination. The Quarterfinals and Semifinals will be best-of-three, and the Grand Finals will be a best of five.

IEM Katowice 2021: Teams and Players

While 24 teams are technically participating in Katowice 2021, that number will quickly get slashed before the Group stage starts, and even more so for the playoffs.

Astralis, Natus Vincere, and Vitality are only some of the teams expected to put on a good show, but take a look at the rest of the playing field to see how it stacks up.

Team Players Heroic stavn b0RUP cadiaN TeSeS niko Team Vitality apEX RpK ZywOo shox misutaaa Astralis device dupreeh Xyp9x gla1ve Magisk FaZe Clan rain coldzera broky Twistzz x G2 Esports kennyS nexa AmaNEk huNter- NiKo Natus Vincere flamie s1mple electronic Boombl4 Perfecto FURIA Esports yuurih arT VINI KSCERATO Junior Evil Geniuses Brehze CeRq Ethan tarik stanislaw Complexity blameF RUSH k0nfig poizon jks Fnatic KRIMZ JW Brollan Golden Jackinho OG NBK Aleksib valde ISSAA mantuu Team Liquid EliGE NAF Stewie2K Grim FalleN Ninjas In Pyjamas REZ Plopski nawwk hampus x Team One Maluk3 prt pesadelo malbsMd skullz MIBR chelo yel shz boltz danoco Renegades dexter malta Sico INS Hatz BIG tabseN tiziaN XANTARES syrsoN k1to mousesports ropz karrigan frozen Bymas acoR Virtus.pro buster qikert Jame SANJI YEKINDAR Gambit Esports nafany sh1ro interz Ax1Le Hobbit Cloud9 floppy ALEX mezii es3tag Xeppaa Team Spirit somedieyoung chopper mir magixx degster Movistar Riders mopoz ALEX steel shokz smooya Wisła Kraków SZPERO hades jedqr ponczek x

IEM Katowice 2021: Schedule

Play-In Brackets

Day 1 — February 16

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Upper Bracket R1 BIG vs Movistar Riders 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM Upper Bracket R1 Team Spirit vs Cloud9 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM Upper Bracket R1 Gambit vs Team One 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM Upper Bracket R1 Renegades vs Mousesports 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM Upper Bracket R1 Virtus.pro vs Wisła Kraków 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM Upper Bracket R1 NiP vs Complexity 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM Upper Bracket R1 OG vs Fnatic 6AM 9AM 2PM 3AM Upper Bracket R1 Team Liquid vs MIBR 6AM 9AM 2PM 3AM Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM

Day 2 — February 17

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Group Stage

Day 3 — February 18

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 4 — February 19

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 5 — February 20

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM Upper Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM Lower Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 6 — February 21

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM Lower Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 7 — February 26

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 8 — February 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST Semifinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM Semifinals TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 9 — February 28