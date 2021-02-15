Karrigan confirms FaZe return after leaving Mousesports CSGO

Mousesports have confirmed the departure of legendary in-game leader Finn ‘Karrigan’ Andersen as he makes his return to FaZe Clan after two years away.

Having a lineup of star players who can rip off headshots with ease is one way for Counter-Strike teams to go, but they rarely succeed without a real in-game leader (IGL). Someone to organize the troops is just as key.

Karrigan has always been one of CS:GO’s premier IGL’s, leading star-studded lineups to multiple event wins and creating a system that is hard to beat.

After a few years with FaZe’s all-star roster, the Danish Counter-Strike legend returned to Mousesports in 2019, leading a roster of young stars. But now, he has parted ways with the organization and returned to his previous home.

Karrigan leaves Mouz’s CSGO roster

The news came early in the morning on February 15, with Mouz tweeting their well wishes to Karrigan and reflecting on his multiple stints under their banner.

“Time to say goodbye. Thank you Karrigan for captaining our CS:GO team in the past 23 months and all the best in your next endeavor,” they said. “Both parties mutually agreed on a contract termination in time before #IEM Katowice.”

The Danish pro responded almost an hour later, saying he was “coming home” to FaZe after a spell away.

Time to say goodbye. 🎶 Thank you @karriganCSGO for captaining our CS:GO team in the past 23 months and all the best in your next endeavor. Both parties mutually agreed on a contract termination in time before #IEM Katowice. 2010-2012, 2013, 2014, 2019-2021, ? F in chat pic.twitter.com/w7ouNjVK0T — mousesports (@mousesports) February 15, 2021

As for who will replace Karrigan on Mouz’s lineup, well, that’s already been confirmed as former Renegades player Christopher ‘Dexter’ Nong.

Mousesports roster

Ropz

Dexter

Bymas

Frozen

acoR

ChrisJ (Bench, loaned to FunPlus Phoenix)

In returning to FaZe, Karrigan will be filling the spot left by Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer Gustafsson after he departed the squad following a decent showing at BLAST Premier Springs group stage.

FaZe roster