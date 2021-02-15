Logo
Karrigan confirms FaZe return after leaving Mousesports CSGO

Published: 15/Feb/2021 9:54 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 11:29

by Connor Bennett
Karrigan giving a thumbs up to the Eleague crowd in Boston
ELeague

Mousesports have confirmed the departure of legendary in-game leader Finn ‘Karrigan’ Andersen as he makes his return to FaZe Clan after two years away. 

Having a lineup of star players who can rip off headshots with ease is one way for Counter-Strike teams to go, but they rarely succeed without a real in-game leader (IGL). Someone to organize the troops is just as key.

Karrigan has always been one of CS:GO’s premier IGL’s, leading star-studded lineups to multiple event wins and creating a system that is hard to beat.

After a few years with FaZe’s all-star roster, the Danish Counter-Strike legend returned to Mousesports in 2019, leading a roster of young stars. But now, he has parted ways with the organization and returned to his previous home.

Bart Oerbekke for ESL
Karrigan and Mouz have provided some shocks during his reign.

Karrigan leaves Mouz’s CSGO roster

The news came early in the morning on February 15, with Mouz tweeting their well wishes to Karrigan and reflecting on his multiple stints under their banner.

“Time to say goodbye. Thank you Karrigan for captaining our CS:GO team in the past 23 months and all the best in your next endeavor,” they said. “Both parties mutually agreed on a contract termination in time before #IEM Katowice.”

The Danish pro responded almost an hour later, saying he was “coming home” to FaZe after a spell away.

As for who will replace Karrigan on Mouz’s lineup, well, that’s already been confirmed as former Renegades player Christopher ‘Dexter’ Nong.

Mousesports roster

  • Ropz
  • Dexter
  • Bymas
  • Frozen
  • acoR
  • ChrisJ (Bench, loaned to FunPlus Phoenix)

In returning to FaZe, Karrigan will be filling the spot left by Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer Gustafsson after he departed the squad following a decent showing at BLAST Premier Springs group stage.

FaZe roster

  • Coldzera
  • Twistzz
  • Rain
  • Broky
  • Karrigan
BLAST Premier Spring Groups final placements & results: NaVi, BIG, Complexity finish on top

Published: 14/Feb/2021 22:20 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 22:30

by Jacob Hale
blast premier 2021 spring group stage
BLAST Premier

The BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021 has now wrapped up after some of the best CSGO teams in the world battled it out for cash prizes and qualification into the next stage of BLAST’s Spring competitions. Here’s everything you need to know about how all the action unfolded.

  • BIG, Complexity, NaVi win their groups – secure Spring Final qualification.
  • Astralis, G2, Vitality among teams forced to play Spring Showdown next.
  • $150,000 prize pool – first-place teams earned $25K each.

After 10 days of intense competitive CS:GO action, six teams have earned qualification for BLAST’s Premier Spring Final in June. Among the teams that failed to finish in the necessary top-two spots of their groups were Astralis, G2, and Vitality, who will instead now have to play the Spring Showdown to secure one of the final two Spring Final spots.

Catch up on all of the action from the tournament below, including the final placements, all scores, group highlights, and more.

BLAST Spring Groups 2021 essentials

BLAST Premier Spring Groups: Final Placements

Placement Team Prize Money ($USD) Seed
1-3 BIG $25,000 Spring Final
1-3 Complexity $25,000 Spring Final
1-3 Natus Vincere $25,000 Spring Final
4-6 NiP $12,500 Spring Final
4-6 Evil Geniuses $12,500 Spring Final
4-6 FaZe Clan $12,500 Spring Final
7-9 Astralis $7,500 Spring Showdown
7-9 G2 Esports $7,500 Spring Showdown
7-9 Team Liquid $7,500 Spring Showdown
10-12 OG $5,000 Spring Showdown
10-12 Vitality $5,000 Spring Showdown
10-12 MIBR $5,000 Spring Showdown

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021: Results & Highlights

BLAST Spring: Group A

Date Round Match PST EST GMT
February 4 Upper R1 Astralis 0 – 2 NiP 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Upper R1 OG 0 – 2 BIG 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 5 Upper Final NiP 2 – 0 BIG 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Lower R1 Astralis 2 – 0 OG 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 6 Lower Final Astralis 0 – 2 BIG 7.30 AM 10.30AM 3.30 PM
Grand Final NIP 0 – 2 BIG 11.30 AM  2.30 PM  7.30 PM

BLAST Spring: Group B

Date Round Match PST EST GMT
February 8 Upper R1 Vitality 0 – 2 Complexity 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Upper R1 Evil Geniuses 0 – 2 G2 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 9 Upper Final Complexity 2 – 0 G2 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Lower R1 Vitality 1 – 2 Evil Geniuses 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 10 Lower Final G2 1 – 2 Evil Geniuses 7.30 AM 10.30AM 3.30 PM
Grand Final Complexity 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11.30 AM  2.30 PM  7.30 PM

BLAST Spring: Group C

Date Round Match PST EST GMT
February 12 Upper R1 Na’Vi 2-1 MIBR 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Upper R1 FaZe 2-0 Liquid 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 13 Upper Final Na’Vi 2-1 FaZe 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Lower R1 MIBR 0-2 Liquid 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 14 Lower Final FaZe 2-0 Liquid 7.30 AM 10.30AM 3.30 PM
Grand Final Na’Vi 2-0 FaZe 11.30 AM  2.30 PM  7.30 PM

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021: Teams & rosters

Team Players
Astralis device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, Zonic (C)
BIG tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to, DuDe (C)
Complexity Gaming blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, poizon, jks, keita (C)
Evil Geniuses Brehze, CeRq, Ethan, tarik, stanislaw, zews (C)
FaZe Clan rain, coldzera, broky, Twistzz, Olofmeister
G2 Esports kennyS, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo, maLeK (C)
MIBR chelo, yel, shz, boltz, danoco, nak (C)
Natus Vincere flamie, s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, B1ad3 (C)
Ninjas in Pyjamas REZ, Plopski, twist, nawwk, hampus, THREAT (C)
OG NBK-, Aleksib, valde, ISSAA, mantuu, ruggah (C)
Team Liquid EliGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, FalleN, Moses (C)
Team Vitality apEX, RpK, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, XTQZZZ (C)

 