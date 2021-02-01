Logo
How to watch BLAST Premier Spring 2021: Groups, schedule, stream & more

Published: 1/Feb/2021 14:38

by Jacob Hale
The BLAST Premier Spring CS:GO event is nearly upon us, seeing some of the best Counter-Strike teams in the world go head-to-head. The group stage will set the precedent for the rest of the season — so expect some intense action.

  • Na’Vi beat out Astralis to win the BLAST Premier Global Final 2020.
  • Twistzz kicks off the weekend with FaZe Clan against his old side Team Liquid.
  • $150,000 for group stage alone.

The 2021 CS:GO season is starting to speed up, and the BLAST Premier Spring group stage will pit 12 top teams from North America and Europe against each other to fight for a spot at the Spring Finals in June.

With hundreds of thousands of dollars up for grabs across the course of the Spring stage, here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

BLAST Premier Spring group stage: Stream

Action officially kicks off on February 4 with Group A, and it will all be streamed on BLAST’s Twitch channel embedded above.

BLAST Premier Spring 2021 group stage: Schedule & results

Each Group A to C takes it, in turn, to play their matches, with Group A kicking off the action on February 4 and Group C rounding it out on February 14 in a GSL-style format. Here’s the full schedule:

Group Date Match PST EST GMT
A February 4 Astralis v NiP 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
OG v BIG 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 5 Upper Bracket Final 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Lower Bracket R1 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 6 Lower Bracket Final 7.30 AM 10.30AM 3.30 PM
Grand Final 11.30 AM  2.30 PM  7.30 PM
B February 8 Vitality v Complexity 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Evil Geniuses v G2 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 9 Upper Bracket Final 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Lower Bracket R1 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 10 Lower Bracket Final 7.30 AM 10.30AM 3.30 PM
Grand Final 11.30 AM  2.30 PM  7.30 PM
C February 12 Na’Vi v MIBR 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
FaZe Clan vs Team Liquid 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 13 Upper Bracket Final 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Lower Bracket R1 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 14 Lower Bracket Final 7.30 AM 10.30AM 3.30 PM
Grand Final 11.30 AM  2.30 PM  7.30 PM

Remember that the top two teams from each group qualify for the BLAST Premier Spring Finals, so teams that make the grand final of their respective groups will have accomplished that.

BLAST Premier Spring: Teams

Team Players
Astralis device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk
(Coach: zonic)
BIG tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to
(Coach: DuDe)
Complexity Gaming blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, poizon, jks
(Coach: keita)
Evil Geniuses Brehze, CeRq, Ethan, tarik, stanislaw
(Coach: zews)
FaZe Clan rain, coldzera, broky, Twistzz, Olofmeister
G2 Esports kennyS, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo
(Coach: maLeK)
MIBR chelo, yel, shz, boltz, danoco
(Coach: nak)
Natus Vincere flamie, s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto
(Coach: B1ad3)
Ninjas in Pyjamas REZ, Plopski, twist, nawwk, hampus
(Coach: THREAT)
OG NBK-, Aleksib, valde, ISSAA, mantuu
(Coach: ruggah)
Team Liquid EliGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, FalleN
(Coach: moses)
Team Vitality apEX, RpK, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa
(Coach: XTQZZZ)
Spirit, paiN win EU & NA DreamHack Open January: final placements & recap

Published: 31/Jan/2021 23:05 Updated: 31/Jan/2021 23:11

by Lauren Bergin
DreamHack Open January 2021
DreamHack, Dexerto

CSGO’s DreamHack Open January 2021 has come to a close with Team Spirit taking things in the EU half of the event while paiN Gaming were a dominant force on their way to the NA crown. Here’s how all the action unfolded.

  • Spirit tore apart FPX in Grand Final 3-0 to win EU tournament.
  • paiN’s flawless run peaked with a dominant 3-0 over Rebirth in NA Grand Final.
  • Combined $100,000 prize pool – $70K for EU and $30K for NA.

DreamHack Open 2021 EU: Final placements

70% of the $100,000 prize pool was allocated for the EU tournament, $35K of which went to Spirit on the virtue of their first-place finish. All eight teams received a share of the prizes.

Placement Team Prize Money ($USD)
1 Team Spirit $35,000
2 FunPlus Phoenix $15,000
3-4 Gambit Esports $6,000
3-4 BIG $6,000
5-6 Sprout $2,500
5-6 Evil Geniuses $2,500
7-8 forZe $1,500
7-8 HellRaisers $1,500

DreamHack Open 2021 EU: Scores

Here are all of the results from the five days of matches, including all group play and knockout round games.

Day 1 – January 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Group A Opening Match BIG 2 – 0 HellRaisers 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group A Opening Match FPX 0 – 2 Evil Geniuses 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group B Opening Match Gambit 2 – 0 Sprout 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM
Group B Opening Match Team Spirit 2 – 1 forZe 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 2 — January 28

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Group A Winner’s Match BIG 2 – 1 Evil Geniuses 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group B Winner’s Match Gambit 2 – 1 Team Spirit 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group A Elim Match HellRaisers 0 – 2 FPX 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM
Group B Elim Match Sprout 2 – 1 forZe 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 3 — January 29

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Group A Decider Match EG 0 – 2 FPX 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group B Decider Match Spirit 2 – 1 Sprout 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 4 — January 30

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Semifinals BIG 1 – 2 Team Spirit 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Gambit Esports 1 – 2 FPX 9:30AM 12:30AM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 5 — January 31

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Grand Final Team Spirit 3 – 0 FPX 7AM 10AM 3PM 4PM

DreamHack Open 2021 EU: Group standings

This is how the two groups stacked up after this phase of the tournament; the top-two teams advanced to a single-elimination bracket from which the overall winners was decided.

Group A

Placements Team Record
1 BIG 2 – 0
2 FunPlus Phoenix 2 – 1
3 Evil Geniuses 1 – 2
4 HellRaisers 0 – 2

Group B

Placements Team Record
1 Gambit Esports 2 – 0
2 Team Spirit 2 – 1
3 Sprout 1 – 2
4 forZe 0 – 2

DreamHack Open 2021 NA: Final placements

Only $30,000 of the $100K overall prize pool was made available to the NA half of the event. On the back of their championship performance, paiN took more than half of prizing, while the other three teams earned much more modest shares.

Placement Team Prize Money ($USD)
1 paiN Gaming $16,000
2 Rebirth $8,000
3 Extra Salt $4,000
4 Triumph $2,000

DreamHack Open 2021 NA: Scores

Because there were only four teams competing in this tournament, the group stage was omitted and the field played a double-elimination bracket. Here are all of the results from the five days of action.

Day 1 — January 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket Round 1 Triumph 1 – 2 paiN  1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM
Rebirth 2 – 0 Extra Salt 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 2 — January 28

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket Round 1 Triumph 0 – 2 Extra Salt 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 3 — January 29

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket Round 2 Rebirth 0 – 2 paiN  1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 4 — January 30

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket Final Rebirth 2 – 1 Extra Salt 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 5 — January 31

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Grand Final paiN Gaming 3 – 0 Rebirth 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

