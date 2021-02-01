How to watch BLAST Premier Spring 2021: Groups, schedule, stream & more

The BLAST Premier Spring CS:GO event is nearly upon us, seeing some of the best Counter-Strike teams in the world go head-to-head. The group stage will set the precedent for the rest of the season — so expect some intense action.

Na’Vi beat out Astralis to win the BLAST Premier Global Final 2020.

Twistzz kicks off the weekend with FaZe Clan against his old side Team Liquid.

$150,000 for group stage alone.

The 2021 CS:GO season is starting to speed up, and the BLAST Premier Spring group stage will pit 12 top teams from North America and Europe against each other to fight for a spot at the Spring Finals in June.

With hundreds of thousands of dollars up for grabs across the course of the Spring stage, here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

BLAST Premier Spring group stage: Stream

Action officially kicks off on February 4 with Group A, and it will all be streamed on BLAST’s Twitch channel embedded above.

BLAST Premier Spring 2021 group stage: Schedule & results

Each Group A to C takes it, in turn, to play their matches, with Group A kicking off the action on February 4 and Group C rounding it out on February 14 in a GSL-style format. Here’s the full schedule:

Group Date Match PST EST GMT A February 4 Astralis v NiP 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM OG v BIG 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM February 5 Upper Bracket Final 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM Lower Bracket R1 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM February 6 Lower Bracket Final 7.30 AM 10.30AM 3.30 PM Grand Final 11.30 AM 2.30 PM 7.30 PM B February 8 Vitality v Complexity 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM Evil Geniuses v G2 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM February 9 Upper Bracket Final 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM Lower Bracket R1 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM February 10 Lower Bracket Final 7.30 AM 10.30AM 3.30 PM Grand Final 11.30 AM 2.30 PM 7.30 PM C February 12 Na’Vi v MIBR 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM FaZe Clan vs Team Liquid 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM February 13 Upper Bracket Final 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM Lower Bracket R1 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM February 14 Lower Bracket Final 7.30 AM 10.30AM 3.30 PM Grand Final 11.30 AM 2.30 PM 7.30 PM

Remember that the top two teams from each group qualify for the BLAST Premier Spring Finals, so teams that make the grand final of their respective groups will have accomplished that.

BLAST Premier Spring: Teams