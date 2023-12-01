Twistzz departs FaZe Clan after historic year of competitive CS

FaZe Clan has announced the departure of Twistzz, which brings an end to one of the winningest teams in Counter-Strike history.

After spending several years in a competitive slump, FaZe Clan rebuilt its roster around its two longest-standing members in Rain and Broky. With these two pillars in place, FaZe Clan began their rebuilding process.

Their first move was to sign Twistzz, a highly skilled AWPer known for his incredible aim and tactical prowess. They rounded out the team with the additions of Karrigan, a seasoned in-game leader, and Ropz.

Article continues after ad

This carefully crafted roster, built around Broky and Rain’s veteran presence, marked a new chapter for FaZe Clan. But the once untouchable castle has started to crumble with the departure of one of their greatest assets.

Article continues after ad

Twistzz departs FaZe Clan with a rumored return to Team Liquid

“Lifelong memories created, historic championships celebrated, and unforgettable magic made,” said FaZe Clan on Twitter/X. “Thank you for everything, Twistzz.”

Before teaming with FaZe Clan, Twistzz was best known for his time on Team Liquid, where he won his first Grand Slam.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Now that he has officially departed from his current organization, he is reportedly returning home to North America.

This announcement was coupled with a heartfelt tribute video of Twistzz alongside his teammates during his time with the organization.

In total, Twistzz won eight championships with FaZe Clan. This includes his second Grand Slam, a feat that no other pro player has ever accomplished.

Article continues after ad

There have been no further announcements by FaZe Clan for who will replace Twistzz on its legendary roster. Additionally, Team Liquid has yet to officially confirm that Twistzz will be coming home.

Article continues after ad

Team Liquid has only two members on its roster after removing oSee, Rainwaker, and Patsi.