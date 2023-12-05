FaZe Clan’s “longest-serving employee” leaves after 12 years and fans are devastated

FaZe Clan’s Sebastian ‘CBass’ Diamond, who served as the organization’s “longest-serving employee” has left after 12 years.

On October 20, 2023, FaZe Clan was finally put back in the hands of its founding members Temperrr, Banks, and Apex after being acquired by GameSquare.

The Complexity Gaming and Code Red Esports owners announced they had entered into a “definitive agreement” to purchase the esports and gaming entertainment organization.

After the termination of former CEO Lee Trink, the FaZe Clan acquisition put the ones who started it all back in charge, with Banks taking the mantle as CEO, Temperrr being named as President and Apex becoming COO.

FaZe CBass leaves after 12 years at organization

In a December 4 post on Twitter/X, CBass announced that he would be leaving FaZe Clan after 12 years. The 29-year-old first joined FaZe as a content creator back in its Call of Duty trickshotting days, before becoming the organization’s first employee.

“It’s hard to summarize what it’s like to make a group of friends playing video games at 16 years old, and spend the rest of your life turning that hobby into a globally recognized company,” CBass wrote.

“When I first came across FaZe Clan in 2010 it wasn’t a business, it wasn’t a brand, it was a YouTube channel with 500 subscribers – and more importantly, nobody other than us thought it was cool.”

“There was no pathway at that time to doing anything other than staying in your room & not telling anyone else about it,” he explained.

“When the YouTube partnership program opened up and we were one of the only gaming channels accepted, something clicked. We stuck to a formula that worked for us, we worked hard at it, we loved it, and it wasn’t long before we were the fastest growing gaming brand on the internet.”

CBass continued: “Managing the content & our roster wasn’t a “job” for me then, it was simply what I loved to do, and I’ll be thankful for those early memories and the friendships that have carried with them for the rest of my life.”

FaZe Clan moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2016 and have expanded ever since.

In his statement, CBass provided clarity to fans, claiming that when the money first started coming in so did people who weren’t focused on the FaZe’s true passions or interests — something which several other members have voiced their frustrations about over the years.

“I spent years sitting across the table from executives who effectively told us, ‘thanks kids, we’ll take it from here!’,” he claimed. “Every day FaZe Clan lives on is a testament to the fact that you can do it too.”

CBass added: “We would be nothing without the people who’ve represented us over the years, and hopefully there will be many more to come.”

In the replies, FaZe fans and associates showed a ton of support and appreciation for all that he has done for the organization over the years. “Forever a legend in this space. Wishing you all the best,” said former FaZe member Spratt.

“Appreciate all the time, work and energy you have put in to help make this scene something it is today,” one fan wrote. “Forever an absolute legend man,” another added.

It’s clear that despite having disputes with members such as Rain towards the end of his time at FaZe, CBass will be greatly missed.