Navi’s Flamie needs the boot | Richard Lewis Reacts to IEM Global Challenge

Counter-Strike has had a big, strong end to the year with the competitions we’ve seen, and there’s plenty to unpack.
Richard Lewis reacts to IEM Global Challenge’s first day of action, which saw BIG shock Vitality in a three-map thriller, with Astralis & Na’Vi cruising past their opposite number.
But while it was plain sailing for s1mple and co., Egor ‘flamie’ Vasilyev anchored the leaderboard against FURIA. Is it time for the Russian Counter-Strike veteran to step aside for newcomer Valeriy ‘B1T’ Vakhovskiy?
A riddle wrapped up in an enigma, Lewis previously believed the team to be the one that would grab the number one spot in the world. With the pandemic happening, though, things changed. Na’Vi seemed to be adrift, moving to a six-man roster composition. This is something that is becoming more and more popular as of late, and can often work well for a dysfunctional team.
Vasilyev has been underperforming of late, with his stats sitting at an all-time career low average. For a player that was considered to be Oleksandr Olehovych “s1mple” Kostyliev’s wingman, it’s a stark contrast.
He has a lot of work to do and needs to step up his game. The star player of yesteryear is nowhere to be found, a shadow of his former self. While he’s an incredibly nice person with a great attitude, it’s not enough to save his overall ratings.
Operation Broken Fang is kicking along in CS:GO. If you’re keeping up with the weekly missions, the Week 3 set has just launched. You’re going to have to get your eye in to complete them too, with many of them featuring long range kills.
We’re now a few weeks into Operation Broken Fang, and the new content has certainly been a blessing for CS:GO players. From new maps and game modes to a lick of fresh paint in the form of new gun skins, there’s plenty to dig into.
There’s also a ton of missions you can complete to not only unlock all this content in the in-game shop, but also get that coveted Diamond coin. Here’s what you need to do for the Week 3 Operation Broken Fang missions.
Haven’t started upgrading your Operation Broken Fang coin? You’ll need to start soon if you want to get Diamond.
CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Week 3 missions
With only 11 stars on offer, you’ll need to complete every mission this week to make full progress towards your Diamond coin. Thankfully, less stars means there should be less trouble in completing them all.
While you’ll need to play four different game modes to tick every mission off the list, they’re not awfully painstaking. If you consider yourself a wizard with the green stick, you can knock these “Rangefinder” missions off with ease.
Dangerous At Any Range: Win rounds in Competitive: Ancient.
7 rounds: 1 star
15 rounds: 2 stars
20 rounds: 3 stars
Through The Looking Glass: Get 20 kills with any sniper rifle in Guardian: Train. 2 stars.
Keep Your Distance: Get kills at a range of at least 15 meters in Deathmatch: Defusla Group Delta.
10 kills: 1 star
20 kills: 2 stars
40 kills: 3 stars
Scope The Competition: Get kills with any sniper rifle in Arms Race.
3 kills: 1 star
6 kills: 2 stars
10 kills: 3 stars
If you haven’t started making progress to your Diamond coin, you’re going to have to get in quick. While all the missions — including Weeks 1and 2 — will be active the entire event, you can only earn 10 stars towards your coin every week. With only 16 weeks in the event, and 100 stars needed, you’re going to have to start soon or risk missing out.
A new set of missions will launch on Dec. 23, so be sure to get in before then.