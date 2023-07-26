MOUZ CSGO star answers critics with 50-bomb at IEM Cologne

MOUZ CSGO AWPer torzsi answered critics of his fragging output by dropping 50 frags in his team’s first game at IEM Cologne 2023.

The Hungarian AWPer led the charge in MOUZ’s 22-19 victory over TheMongolz in the first round of the IEM Cologne Play-In as he put in a 1.67 HLTV rating in part thanks to his 50 frags, 34 of which came with the AWP.

Ádám ‘torzsi’ Torzsás, who had 23 frags more than his closest teammate, Dorian ‘xertioN’ Berman, delivered the perfect response to those who had called for his removal during the team’s off-season reshuffling.

MOUZ re-signed Kamil ’siuhy’ Szkaradek from GamerLegion and promoted academy star Jimi ‘Jimpphat’ Salo over the player break. siuhy had played alongside torzsi in MOUZ’s academy, creating a system that allowed the Hungarian player to shine before they went their separate ways.

torzsi struggled to perform at times under Australian in-game leader Christopher ‘dexter’ Nong, who left for Fnatic during the summer break. Now that he is reunited with siuhy, the Hungarian seems ready to show his best form again.

“There were a lot of talks about me and it was pretty hard for me at the end of the season,” he said after the match. “I just pushed through. We have to deal with it, right?

“When we played in NXT, he [siuhy] brought out the best in me. I think we can do it again. I think it’s a good start. I think we are on a good path”

Later on Wednesday, MOUZ will take on NIP in a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the group stage of IEM Cologne. There is a $1 million prize pool on the line at the German event, which will culminate in a best-of-five grand final on August 6 at the LANXESS arena.