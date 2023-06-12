Sources: MOUZ close in on deal for GamerLegion IGL siuhy

MOUZ are close to completing the signing of GamerLegion’s CS:GO IGL, Kamil ‘siuhy’ Szkaradek, multiple sources have confirmed to Dexerto.

Talks between the two organizations are at a very advanced stage, with a deal expected to be finalized soon, sources said.

The transfer will mark siuhy’s return to MOUZ, having been part of the organization’s academy team, MOUZ NXT, between June 2021 and August 2022. Last summer, he was transferred to GamerLegion, with whom he continued to build his reputation as one of Counter-Strike’s most promising in-game leaders.

siuhy’s stock soared last month after guiding GamerLegion to the grand final of the BLAST Paris Major, with rumors instantly linking him with G2 Esports. However, siuhy is on his way back to MOUZ, where he will reunite with his former NXT teammates Jon ‘JDC’ de Castro, Ádám ‘torzsi’ Torzsás and Dorian ‘xertioN’ Berman.

WePlay siuhy is returning to MOUZ after a year on GamerLegion

The Polish in-game leader will step into Christopher ‘dexter’ Nong’s shoes, bringing an end to the Australian’s 30-month tenure with the team.

Dexerto knows that dexter has a long line of suitors and that a move to an Australian team is not likely at this point.

The loss of siuhy puts a spanner in GamerLegion’s plans to build on the second-place finish at the Paris Major. Julian ‘morxzas’ Miculcy had told Dexerto that he was hopeful that the organization would be able to keep the roster intact, despite interest from a number of top teams in their players. “If we want to stay in tier one, we need to keep the team together, and I feel we have a great chance of doing that,” he said.

The in-game leader change comes after a disappointing season by MOUZ in which a second-place finish at IEM Dallas was the only bright spot. After reaching the semi-finals of the IEM Rio Major last year, the team went out last at the Paris Major. The team was also eliminated from IEM Katowice and IEM Rio without a single win to its name.

In their final appearance of the tournament season, MOUZ placed third-fourth in the Elisa Invitational Spring 2023 after losing to Apeks in the semi-final stage.