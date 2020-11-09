Man City’s Sergio Aguero reportedly recruits ex-MiBR player to CSGO team - Dexerto

KRÜ Esports, founded by Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, is reportedly ready to enter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive after the acquisition of an Argentinian roster featuring ex-MiBR player Ignacio ‘meyern’ Meyer.
The report, a collaboration between cybersport.pl and DRAFT5 also indicates that the Uruguayan 9z player Maximiliano ‘maxujas’ Gonzalez will be joining the organization.
Former Sharks Esports In-Game Leader, Luca ‘Luken’ Nadotti, will be reunited with meyern as the captain of this new lineup. Rounding up the lineup are Nahuel ‘nhl’ Herrera and Gabriel ‘1962’ Sinopoli, with both Riflers being acquired from the Coscu Army CSGO team.
KRÜ Esports was founded in October and is already present in FIFA esports, signing several players and streamers to their organization.
Meyern was part of the MiBR roster for six months, replacing Lucas ‘LUCAS1’ Teles. Before his departure in June 2020 he helped his team manage a second-place finish in Flashpoint 1 and Semifinalist at the North American EPL Season 11 Finals.
Since his departure from the Brazilian roster, he has been playing for the mixed South American team 9z alongside maxujas.
Sergio Aguero is not the first soccer player to start his own Esports organization. Real Madrid’s midfielder Casemiro recently acquired a Brazilian CSGO team under the banner of CaseEsports.
Several Brazilian Soccer players have been open about their love of the Valve FPS with some such as PSG Forward Neymar even streaming their games on Twitch.
South America has a deep history in Counter-Strike, however, most of its success has come from Brazilian teams, with the original MiBR team in CS 1.6 and in CSGO with Luminosity/SK Gaming.
The South American CS:GO landscape has been incredibly active in the last few months. Former MiBR members are reportedly brewing up a team while world class athletes are forming new orgs, making it an exciting time for the region.