 How to watch Flashpoint Season 2 – stream, schedule, teams - Dexerto
How to watch Flashpoint Season 2 – stream, schedule, teams

Published: 6/Nov/2020 22:56 Updated: 7/Nov/2020 1:30

by Bill Cooney
Flashpoint Season 2
Flashpoint

Organizers have revealed the new schedule for Flashpoint Season 2, which will see teams competing for the largest CSGO prize pool of 2020 at $1 million.

The competition has been held completely online since March, due to the ongoing concern surrounding the global health situation, and that will continue for Season 2 as well.

This tournament venture between B Site Inc. and FACEIT kicks off its second season on November 10, 2020, with participating teams and the schedule released in the days leading up to the start.

So, let’s take a look at which teams are playing when, and how you can catch all the action.

Flashpoint Season 2 matches
Flashpoint
Opening matches for Flashpoint Season 2.

Stream

The matches will all be streamed on FLASHPOINT’s Twitch channel, and with no in-person attendance and all games being held completely remotely, this will be the only way to watch the matches.

Participating teams

Group A

  • Fnatic
  • c0ntact
  • Dignitas
  • MAD Lions

Group B

  • BIG
  • Team Envy
  • forZe
  • MIBR

Group C

  • OG
  • Cloud9
  • Gen.G
  • Virtus.Pro

Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields, who is participating in the leadership of FLASHPOINT’s creative direction, has predicted Group C will definitely be the one to watch, with OG (who are favored by many to win it all) and potential dark horses Cloud9 battling it out, along with Virtus.Pro in the mix as well, who finally seem to be getting in the swing of online play.

In Group B, BIG emerges as a clear favorite, but Thorin added “there will be heavy competition for the second-best team.” Finally, all eyes in Group A will be focused on taking down MAD Lions, who came out on top in first place following Flashpoint Season 1.

Flashpoint Season 2
Flashpoint
How Flashpoints Season 2 will work, from Group stages all the way to the Grand Final.

Format/schedule

FLASHPOINT Season 2 will start off with a Group Stage where 12 teams will compete in three different Groups. The top two teams in each group will automatically qualify for the Playoffs.

Teams who finish 7th-10th will compete in Last Chance matches for the final two Playoff berths. Flashpoint’s Playoffs will consist of an 8 team, double-elimination bracket.

Flashpoint 2 Group Play Schedule

Tuesday, Nov 10 – Group A Upper Semi-Finals

  • Fnatic vs. c0ntact — 1 PM (GMT)
  • Dignitas vs. MAD Lions — 4 PM (GMT)

Wednesday, Nov 11 – Group B Upper Semi-Finals

  • Team Envy vs. forZe — 1 PM (GMT)
  • BIG vs. MIBR — 4 PM (GMT)

Thursday, Nov 12 – Group C Upper Semi-Finals

  • Cloud9 vs. Virtus.pro — 1 PM (GMT)
  • OG vs. Gen.G — 4 PM (GMT)

Friday, Nov 13  

  • Group A Upper Bracket Final — 1 PM (GMT)
  • Group A Lower Bracket R1 — 4 PM (GMT)

Saturday, Nov 14

  • Group B Upper Bracket Final — 1 PM (GMT)
  • Group B Lower Bracket R1 — 4 PM (GMT)

Sunday, Nov 15

  • Group C Upper Bracket Final — 1 PM (GMT)
  • Group C Lower Bracket R1 — 4 PM (GMT)

Thursday, Nov 19

  • Group A Lower Bracket Final — 1 PM (GMT)
  • Group B Lower Bracket Final — 4 PM (GMT)

Friday, Nov 20

  • Group C Lower Bracket Final — 1 PM (GMT)
  • Group A Grand Final — 4 PM (GMT)

Saturday, Nov 21

  • Group B Grand Final — 1 PM (GMT)
  • Group C Grand Final — 4 PM (GMT)

Sunday, Nov 22

  • Last Chance #1 — 1 PM (GMT)
  • Last Chance #2 — 4 PM (GMT)
CSGO pro Fer confirms he’s unhurt after his car was crashed

Published: 7/Nov/2020 0:48

by Marco Rizzo
fer playing for MIBR
Adela Sznajder for DreamHack

Former MiBR CS:GO star, Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga has gone on social media to confirm that nobody was hurt, after images of his damaged car surfaced. 

The Brazilian CS:GO legend Fer was reportedly involved in a car crash on November 6, nearly totalling one of his prized possessions.

It is not clear what caused the accident with all the details we have come from the Brazilian’s Instagram and Twitter posts. Fortunately, everyone seems to be all right, except for the car.

“Nobody got hurt,” read Fer’s IG story.

Fer's IG story
Instagram: fergod
Fer confirmed he was safe on Instagram after his car was crashed.

Moving to Twitter, the 28-year old thanked everyone for “messages of concern” before saying it was time to bring the “[BMW] Z4 out of the garage.”

Fer also commented on people that wished him ill on social media. “It is quite scary how many people hope for the disgrace of others. Instead of envying the other, use motivation to conquer your things,” he added on Twitter.

Images that surfaced on Twitter showed fer standing next to his damaged car by the side of a road with all passengers safe and most damage appearing in a material form.

His Porsche is seen to have gone into a fence, and will definitely need to be taken to the mechanic as a result.

Fer is an icon in the CSGO scene after his time in the Luminosity, SK, and MiBR teams in which he won numerous titles and two Majors.

He was recently dropped from the MiBR roster, and has since taken a break from competitive play.

Fer’s contribution to the CSGO scene is significant and we’re happy nobody got hurt in the incident. Hopefully he will be able to make a return to the server soon.