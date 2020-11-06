How to watch Flashpoint Season 2 – stream, schedule, teams - Dexerto

Organizers have revealed the new schedule for Flashpoint Season 2, which will see teams competing for the largest CSGO prize pool of 2020 at $1 million.

The competition has been held completely online since March, due to the ongoing concern surrounding the global health situation, and that will continue for Season 2 as well.

This tournament venture between B Site Inc. and FACEIT kicks off its second season on November 10, 2020, with participating teams and the schedule released in the days leading up to the start.

So, let’s take a look at which teams are playing when, and how you can catch all the action.

Stream

The matches will all be streamed on FLASHPOINT’s Twitch channel, and with no in-person attendance and all games being held completely remotely, this will be the only way to watch the matches.

Participating teams

Group A

Fnatic

c0ntact

Dignitas

MAD Lions

Group B

BIG

Team Envy

forZe

MIBR

Group C

OG

Cloud9

Gen.G

Virtus.Pro

Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields, who is participating in the leadership of FLASHPOINT’s creative direction, has predicted Group C will definitely be the one to watch, with OG (who are favored by many to win it all) and potential dark horses Cloud9 battling it out, along with Virtus.Pro in the mix as well, who finally seem to be getting in the swing of online play.

In Group B, BIG emerges as a clear favorite, but Thorin added “there will be heavy competition for the second-best team.” Finally, all eyes in Group A will be focused on taking down MAD Lions, who came out on top in first place following Flashpoint Season 1.

Format/schedule

FLASHPOINT Season 2 will start off with a Group Stage where 12 teams will compete in three different Groups. The top two teams in each group will automatically qualify for the Playoffs.

Teams who finish 7th-10th will compete in Last Chance matches for the final two Playoff berths. Flashpoint’s Playoffs will consist of an 8 team, double-elimination bracket.

Flashpoint 2 Group Play Schedule

Tuesday, Nov 10 – Group A Upper Semi-Finals

Fnatic vs. c0ntact — 1 PM (GMT)

Dignitas vs. MAD Lions — 4 PM (GMT)

Wednesday, Nov 11 – Group B Upper Semi-Finals

Team Envy vs. forZe — 1 PM (GMT)

BIG vs. MIBR — 4 PM (GMT)

Thursday, Nov 12 – Group C Upper Semi-Finals

Cloud9 vs. Virtus.pro — 1 PM (GMT)

OG vs. Gen.G — 4 PM (GMT)

Friday, Nov 13

Group A Upper Bracket Final — 1 PM (GMT)

Group A Lower Bracket R1 — 4 PM (GMT)

Saturday, Nov 14

Group B Upper Bracket Final — 1 PM (GMT)

Group B Lower Bracket R1 — 4 PM (GMT)

Sunday, Nov 15

Group C Upper Bracket Final — 1 PM (GMT)

Group C Lower Bracket R1 — 4 PM (GMT)

Thursday, Nov 19

Group A Lower Bracket Final — 1 PM (GMT)

Group B Lower Bracket Final — 4 PM (GMT)

Friday, Nov 20

Group C Lower Bracket Final — 1 PM (GMT)

Group A Grand Final — 4 PM (GMT)

Saturday, Nov 21

Group B Grand Final — 1 PM (GMT)

Group C Grand Final — 4 PM (GMT)

Sunday, Nov 22