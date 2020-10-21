FunPlus Phoenix reportedly returning to CSGO with GODSENT roster - Dexerto

FunPlus Phoenix have reportedly entered discussions to acquire the GODSENT roster and return to the CSGO landscape in the coming weeks.

FunPlus Phoenix have had a rather unceremonious start to their journey in CS:GO. Known for winning the League of Legends World Championship in 2019, they looked to enter the popular FPS title through Flashpoint in 2020.

However, it wasn’t smooth sailing. They picked up and let go of rosters: first Heroic, then Bad News Bears. Now though, they’re looking like they’re ready to pick up their third, and potentially final roster.

GODSENT is reportedly in “advanced discussions” with FunPlus Phoenix to take their roster onboard for the remainder of the year, according to HLTV and DBLTAP.

If the two teams agree to terms, that means that the lineup consisting of Kevin ‘kRYSTAL’ Amend, Martin ‘STYKO’ Styk, Jesse ‘zehN’ Linjala, Pavle ‘maden’ Bošković, and Asger ‘farlig’ Jensen would soon wear black and red.

The deal could also bring current GODSENT coach Jonatan ‘Devilwalk’ Lundberg into the fold with the new org.

In late-September, FunPlus announced Petar ‘peca’ Markovi as the General Manager for both Valorant and CSGO divisions. Now it looks like peca is making an all-in purchase for the EU roster that is ranked 19th in the world at the time of publishing.

The general manager also indicated, regardless of a team-acquisition, that FPX wouldn’t participate in Flashpoint Season 2. Although one of the founding teams, FunPlus will instead “take [their] time and focus on 2021.

“We don’t want to make any rushed decisions, as our main goal is to build a promising, long-lasting roster,” he said.

The org initially expected to play with Heroic’s roster back in March, which would have included Patrick ‘es3tag’ Hansen among others. Unfortunately, that deal fell through, which prompted FPX to target Swole Patrol’s roster, though that didn’t pan out as well.

Eventually, they temporarily fielded the Bad News Bears for the second leg of Flashpoint 1, after only playing one match prior and forfeiting the rest of the first phase.

While the FPX front office successfully put together a Worlds championship roster in 2019 for League of Legends, it’s going to once again attempt to bring a similar metric of success for CSGO.

Peca teased that there could be “news soon,” and if the reports turn out to be realized FPX could be announcing its acquisition of the GODSENT lineup in the near future.