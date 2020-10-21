 FunPlus Phoenix reportedly returning to CSGO with GODSENT roster - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

FunPlus Phoenix reportedly returning to CSGO with GODSENT roster

Published: 21/Oct/2020 2:40

by Alan Bernal
FunPlus Phoenix / GODSENT

Share

FunPlus Phoenix

FunPlus Phoenix have reportedly entered discussions to acquire the GODSENT roster and return to the CSGO landscape in the coming weeks.

FunPlus Phoenix have had a rather unceremonious start to their journey in CS:GO. Known for winning the League of Legends World Championship in 2019, they looked to enter the popular FPS title through Flashpoint in 2020.

However, it wasn’t smooth sailing. They picked up and let go of rosters: first Heroic, then Bad News Bears. Now though, they’re looking like they’re ready to pick up their third, and potentially final roster.

DreamHack
KRYSTAL and the rest of the GODSENT lineup could be making a move to FPX.

GODSENT is reportedly in “advanced discussions” with FunPlus Phoenix to take their roster onboard for the remainder of the year, according to HLTV and DBLTAP.

If the two teams agree to terms, that means that the lineup consisting of Kevin ‘kRYSTAL’ Amend, Martin ‘STYKO’ Styk, Jesse ‘zehN’ Linjala, Pavle ‘maden’ Bošković, and Asger ‘farlig’ Jensen would soon wear black and red.

The deal could also bring current GODSENT coach Jonatan ‘Devilwalk’ Lundberg into the fold with the new org.

In late-September, FunPlus announced Petar ‘peca’ Markovi as the General Manager for both Valorant and CSGO divisions. Now it looks like peca is making an all-in purchase for the EU roster that is ranked 19th in the world at the time of publishing.

Michal Konkol via Riot Games
The FPX banner could fly in CSGO again soon.

The general manager also indicated, regardless of a team-acquisition, that FPX wouldn’t participate in Flashpoint Season 2. Although one of the founding teams, FunPlus will instead “take [their] time and focus on 2021.

“We don’t want to make any rushed decisions, as our main goal is to build a promising, long-lasting roster,” he said.

The org initially expected to play with Heroic’s roster back in March, which would have included Patrick ‘es3tag’ Hansen among others. Unfortunately, that deal fell through, which prompted FPX to target Swole Patrol’s roster, though that didn’t pan out as well.

Eventually, they temporarily fielded the Bad News Bears for the second leg of Flashpoint 1, after only playing one match prior and forfeiting the rest of the first phase.

While the FPX front office successfully put together a Worlds championship roster in 2019 for League of Legends, it’s going to once again attempt to bring a similar metric of success for CSGO.

Peca teased that there could be “news soon,” and if the reports turn out to be realized FPX could be announcing its acquisition of the GODSENT lineup in the near future.

CS:GO

NiKo’s LAST DANCE? The stats behind FaZe’s IEM New York renaissance

Published: 20/Oct/2020 20:27

by Alan Bernal
Niko FaZe Clan CSGO

Share

faze clan NiKo

Before IEM New York 2020, FaZe Clan’s CSGO team had gone 338 days before winning an event at Blast Copenhagen in 2019. After taking the top spot in the EU IEM, Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač showed why the elite talent would be missed if this really was the last dance with FaZe.

There’s no sugar-coating the FaZe star’s woes in the last year, that was only made more apparent with the team’s placements at events.

Up until October 2020, FaZe failed to make any notable finals and posted an 11th place finish at CS Summit 6, 9th-12th at ESL One Cologne, as well as a 13th-14th placement at ESL Pro League Season 12.

This didn’t help public perception for Niko, who was starting to notice CSGO fans’ flak towards his own IGL capabilities and new teammates on the roster.

Throughout 2020, Niko actually hasn’t been having a bad year. His HLTV rating for the year is sitting at 1.11, a decline from the 1.19 and 1.18 ratings for 2019 and 2018, respectively. The Bosnian has never posted below 1.04 at an event this year.

IEM New York could serve as a turning point in FaZe’s fortune so far. Not only did the team take top billing, Niko soared above his squadmates with a 1.28 event rating with 22.3 kills per map with 55.1% headshot rate to boot.

With questions in the air about Niko’s future in FaZe, the 23-year-old star’s performance at IEM could be an indicator of better things to come as long as he’s on the team.