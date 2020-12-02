 Juggernaut vs Colossus: How Cloud9 shocked Complexity @ Blast Fall Showdown - Dexerto
Juggernaut vs Colossus: How Cloud9 shocked Complexity @ Blast Fall Showdown

Published: 2/Dec/2020 20:39

by Alan Bernal

The head-to-head between Complexity’s reformed Juggernaut and Cloud9’s Colossus was a matchup the CS:GO community were waiting to go down, and their clash at the BLAST Premier Fall 2020 Showdown didn’t disappoint.

The hype around HenryG’s C9 was just starting to take shape with matchday results. But many saw their match against a Complexity side who had already booked a trip to the Blast Global Finals in 2021 as the Colossus’ first real test.

Backed by IGL Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer, Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke, and latest addition Justin ‘jks’ Savage, the Juggernauts were seen as favorites against the new Cloud9 roster.

Complexity managed to take the first map off of impressive clutch moments and a more cohesive structure in navigating Cloud9’s Nuke pick. Something that is expected from a core lineup who’s been together for a year.

C9 didn’t start the series with a win, but they did show an aggressive T-side that got them up to 10-5 after the first half. But Juggernauts hit back even harder when it was their turn to attack, only giving up three rounds on their way to a 16-13 win.

The rest of the series saw the premier headlines shine: Özgür ‘woxic’ Eker’s AWP against his old team, IGL’s blameF and ‘Alex’ McMeekin masterminding plays, and star players Patrick ‘es3tag’ Hansen versus jks.

The matchup resulted in a shocking upset win for C9, but the duel formed a new narrative around the two storied orgs who are embarking in their next eras.

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.