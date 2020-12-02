Juggernaut vs Colossus: How Cloud9 shocked Complexity @ Blast Fall Showdown - Dexerto

The head-to-head between Complexity’s reformed Juggernaut and Cloud9’s Colossus was a matchup the CS:GO community were waiting to go down, and their clash at the BLAST Premier Fall 2020 Showdown didn’t disappoint.

The hype around HenryG’s C9 was just starting to take shape with matchday results. But many saw their match against a Complexity side who had already booked a trip to the Blast Global Finals in 2021 as the Colossus’ first real test.

Backed by IGL Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer, Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke, and latest addition Justin ‘jks’ Savage, the Juggernauts were seen as favorites against the new Cloud9 roster.

Complexity managed to take the first map off of impressive clutch moments and a more cohesive structure in navigating Cloud9’s Nuke pick. Something that is expected from a core lineup who’s been together for a year.

C9 didn’t start the series with a win, but they did show an aggressive T-side that got them up to 10-5 after the first half. But Juggernauts hit back even harder when it was their turn to attack, only giving up three rounds on their way to a 16-13 win.

The rest of the series saw the premier headlines shine: Özgür ‘woxic’ Eker’s AWP against his old team, IGL’s blameF and ‘Alex’ McMeekin masterminding plays, and star players Patrick ‘es3tag’ Hansen versus jks.

The matchup resulted in a shocking upset win for C9, but the duel formed a new narrative around the two storied orgs who are embarking in their next eras.