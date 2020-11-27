 How Gla1ve is leading Astralis back to the stars - Dexerto
How Gla1ve is leading Astralis back to the stars

Published: 27/Nov/2020 16:32

by Shane King
Astralis back on top

No team has dominated the modern era of Counter-Strike like Astralis. The Danish juggernauts have been a tier 1 threat since forming from the ashes of Team SoloMid in 2016 and their first Major victory in 2017 cemented them as a permanent fixture of CSGO’s top-level.

Their meteoric rise in 2018 was one of the most dominant years from any esports team ever, bagging 10 championships and more than $3,500,000 of prize money in less than a year. This continued into 2019 with them becoming the first team to win three majors in a row, but, what or who is the secret to their success?

After replacing Karrigan at the back end of 2016, gla1ve has become the most decorated captain in CS:GO. His ability to optimize every player on his squad is unparalleled and he has proven time and again to have the ability to outmaneuver his opponents.

He took a hiatus from Astralis due to burnout, but now he’s back. The IGL was sorely missed during his time away from the team, but upon his return, he’s helping them get back to where they should be.

With an ESL Pro League 12 victory and third place at DreamHack Open Fall 2020, Astralis are well on their way back to the stars, but there’s still some way to go yet.

How Team Vitality Broke their CSGO Curse Against All Odds @ IEM Beijing

Published: 26/Nov/2020 18:21

by Marco Rizzo
Dexerto explores how Vitality was able to win their first tournament of the year at IEM Beijing, pulling out an incredible comeback against a seemingly unstoppable NaVi. 

French CSGO has made a comeback in the past two years, with Team Vitality and G2 Esports working hard to put France back on the map.
While the performance of the two best teams in the region has been admirable, reaching multiple grand finals throughout the year, they have failed to overcome their opponent on every occasion.
After their performance at Blast Premier Fall Series, Vitality looked to be in good form coming into IEM Beijing-Haidian, especially as the addition of Nabil ‘Nivera’ Benrlitom seemed to add another weapon to the Vitality arsenal.
The Frenchmen showed from the start of the group stages how dangerous they could be and how their new sixth member could change the way they approached games.
The finals of the tournament saw the two highest-rated players in the world face each other, with Oleksandr ‘s1mple Kostyliev taking on Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut. Both acting as catalysts for one of the most entertaining series of the year.
The rivalry between the two is only just starting, with a few tournaments still left before the end of the year, both prodigies are looking to claim the title of the best player of 2020.