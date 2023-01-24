IEM Katowice 2023: Schedule, teams & how to watch

The 2023 edition of IEM Katowice is just around the corner. Here is everything you need to know about the prestigious event, including the schedule, the official stream, and all the teams.

IEM Katowice is one of the biggest and most iconic tournaments on the CS:GO calendar, only rivaled by the Majors and IEM Cologne. The 2023 edition will bring elite-level Counter-Strike to the Spodek Arena, where the winner will walk away with the lion’s share of a $1 million prize purse and a ticket to IEM Cologne.

The tournament will feature 24 teams from all over the world, including 17 of the current top 20 teams in the rankings. Eight teams have been directly invited to the group stage, while the other 16 will duke it out in the Play-In stage for the final eight spots in the main tournament.

ESL FaZe won IEM Katowice 2022 with jks as a stand-in

Here are all the details you need to know about IEM Katowice, including the full schedule, lineups, and prize money.

IEM Katowice 2023: Stream

IEM Katowice 2023 will be streamed live on ESL’s main and secondary Twitch channels. We’ve embedded the main stream below for your convenience.

Missed a match? Simply head over to ESL’s archive on YouTube.

IEM Katowice 2023: Schedule & results

IEM Katowice will begin with the Play-In Stage, where 16 teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket. The opening round will be played in a best-of-one format, while the remaining matches will be best-of-three series.

The top eight teams will advance to the group stage, where they will join the eight teams invited by ESL based on their world ranking. These 16 teams will be split into two GSL groups, with three teams per group advancing to the single-elimination playoffs, which will be played at the Spodek Arena. The tournament will culminate in a best-of-five grand final on February 12.

Play-In (February 1-3)

Day 1: February 1

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Round 1 Cloud9 vs IHC 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM Upper Round 1 ENCE vs paiN 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM Upper Round 1 MIBR vs NIP 3:15 AM 6:15 AM 11:15 AM Upper Round 1 Spirit vs Grayhound 3:15 AM 6:15 AM 11:15 AM Upper Round 1 Sprout vs OG 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Upper Round 1 Fnatic vs EG 4: 30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Upper Round 1 BIG vs Complexity 5:45 AM 8:45 AM 1:45 PM Upper Round 1 FURIA vs Permitta 5:45 AM 8:45 AM 1:45 PM Upper Round 2 TBD vs TBD * 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Upper Round 2 TBD vs TBD * 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Upper Round 2 TBD vs TBD * 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Upper Round 2 TBD vs TBD * 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 2: February 2

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 3: February 3

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Round 2 TBD vs TBD * 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Lower Round 2 TBD vs TBD * 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Lower Round 2 TBD vs TBD * 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Lower Round 2 TBD vs TBD * 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Note: The winners of the matches with an asterisk will qualify for the main event.

Group Stage (February 4-7)

Day 1: February 4

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group A U. 1 TBD vs TBD 3:30 AM 6:30 AM 11:30 AM Group A U. 1 TBD vs TBD 3:30 AM 6:30 AM 11:30 AM Group A U. 1 TBD vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Group A U. 1 TBD vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Group B U. 1 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Group B U. 1 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 2: February 5

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group B U. 1 TBD vs TBD 3:30 AM 6:30 AM 11:30 AM Group B U. 1 TBD vs TBD 3:30 AM 6:30 AM 11:30 AM Group A U. 2 TBD vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Group A L. 1 TBD vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Group A U. 2 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Group A L. 1 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 3: February 6

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group B L. 1 TBD vs TBD 3:30 AM 6:30 AM 11:30 AM Group B L. 1 TBD vs TBD 3:30 AM 6:30 AM 11:30 AM Group B U.2 TBD vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Group B U. 2 TBD vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Group A L. 2 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Group A L. 2 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 4: February 7

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group B L. 2 TBD vs TBD 3:30 AM 6:30 AM 11:30 AM Group B L. 2 TBD vs TBD 3:30 AM 6:30 AM 11:30 AM Group A U. 3 TBD vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Group A L. 3 TBD vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Group B U. 3 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Group B L. 3 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Playoffs (February 10-12)

Day 1: February 10

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarter-finals TBD vs TBD 6:30 AM 9:30 AM 2:30 PM Quarter-finals TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM

Day 2: February 11

Stage Match PT ET GMT Semi-finals TBD vs TBD 6:30 AM 9:30 AM 2:30 PM Semi-finals TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM

Day 3: February 12

Stage Match PT ET GMT Grand final TBD vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM

IEM Katowice 2023: Teams & players

IEM Katowice 2023 will feature top teams from Europe, Asia, Oceania and the Americas. The majority of the participating teams were determined by ESL’s world ranking, with only two coming from qualifying events (Fnatic through winning Elisa Masters Espoo and Permitta by topping ESL Mistrzostwa Polski Autumn).

The Polish event will be the first opportunity to see some of the new teams in action. Those are the cases of Cloud9, who recently added Timur ‘buster’ Tulepov to their roster, and IEM Rio Major winners Outsiders, who signed 18-year-old Aleksandr ‘⁠KaiR0N-‘ Anashkin. Sprout will also attend their first LAN tournament with Romanian AWPer Adrian ‘XELLOW’ Guță, who has already played for the team in online competitions.

Stephanie Lieske for ESL buster will play his first tournament for Cloud9

FaZe are expected to once again field their entire roster after Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard missed the BLAST Premier Spring Groups because of the birth of his child. The international team, which won IEM Katowice 2022 with Justin ‘jks’ Savage as a stand-in, is expected to provide an update before the event.

Invited Teams

Team Region Players NAVI Europe s1mple, b1t, electroNic, Perfecto, nipl FaZe Europe karrigan, ropz, broky, Twistzz, rain Liquid Americas EliGE, NAF, oSee, nitr0, YEKINDAR Heroic Europe cadiaN, sjuush, TeSes, stavn, jabbi Outsiders Europe Jame, FL1T, fame, qikert, KaiR0N- G2 Esports Europe NiKo, m0NESY, huNter-, jks, HooXi Vitality Europe ZywOo, apEX, dupreeh, Magisk, Spinx MOUZ Europe frozen, dexter, JDC, xertioN, torzsi

Play-In Teams

Team Region Players NIP Europe REZ, Aleksib, headtr1ck, Brollan, hampus Complexity Americas floppy, JT, Grim, hallzerk, FaNg Evil Geniuses Americas Brehze, autimatic, HexT, neaLaN, wiz BIG Europe tabseN, faveN, Krimbo, syrsoN, k1to Spirit Europe chopper, Patsi, magixx, s1ren, w0nderful Cloud9 Europe nafany, sh1ro, HObbit, buster, Ax1Le FURIA Americas KSCERATO, yuurih, arT, drop, saffee MIBR Americas exit, Tuurtle, brnz4n, HEN1, insani IHC Asia Techno4K, bLitz, ANNIHILATION, sk0r, Bart4k Grayhound Oceania Sico, INS, Liazz, Vexite, aliStair OG Europe nexa, F1KU, degster, NEOFRAG, flameZ ENCE Europe Snappi, dycha, maden, valde, SunPayus Sprout Europe refrezh, XELLOW, lauNx, Staehr, Zyphon paiN Americas zevy, skullz, hardzao, PKL, biguzera Fnatic Europe KRIMZ, mezii, nicoodoz, roeJ, FASHR Permitta Europe sNx, iso, casey, Layner, OLIMP

IEM Katowice 2023: Final standings

Below you can find the prize pool distribution and the final standings.