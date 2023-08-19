Nickmercs Apex Legends $50k MFAM Gauntlet League week 1 standings

Players like ImperialHal, Dezignful, and Vein battled for the top stop in week 1 of the MFAM gauntlet League as they compete for the top prize of $35,000.

To earn a share of the $50,000 prize money, players must earn must points solo in a one-of-a-kind Apex Legends competitive event.

Players earn those points through their randomly selected team’s kills and placement in a match. Each game, a player’s team will change, and he will be allocated new teammates, testing pro Apex Legends player’s solo queue ability.

Players have been competing in these solo-queue games all week, with their points earned from each game totaling towards their individual score.

Week 1 finished, and the $50,000 Gauntlet League has released the top 15 standings so far.

Apex Legends pro OXG Vein takes Week 1 top spot

In the official tweet published by the MFAM Gauntlet League Vein tops the standings with a point total of 1468 points, earning himself $1,500.

Vein dominated Week 1, also earning himself an extra $250 for getting the most eliminations, 120 in total. Vein beat players like ImperialHal in points, who ended up placing in top 15 with a total of 1276 points.

Apex Legends Gauntlet League viewers praised Vein’s high kill performances, “that boy Vein farming the gauntlet.” Despite Vein being an ALGS NA Champion, for some viewers his standout week made them question who they originally thought were the best players in the game, “Vein has to be one of the most underrated players in the game right?”

One player considered to be one of the best, Dezignful who placed in the top 5, raged at his teammates with tensions rising as week 1 of the MFAM gauntlet came to an end.

Apex Legends drama during pro Gauntlet

Dezignful and his team were in a tense end-game fight on the edge of the zone when both his teammates went down. Here is Apex player Zer0’s reaction to Dezignful raging as he told his teammates to “never play this game again.”

Dezignful’s followers found the outburst hilarious, with one Redditor saying “I will never not rejoice Dezign malding. Keep at it champ.”

We are sure to see more surprise contenders and rages in the following weeks of the Apex Legends MFAM Guantlet. Keep up-to-date with Dexerto for the Week 2 results and highlights and also the upcoming ALGS Championship.

