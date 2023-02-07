Top 20 highest earning Apex Legends pros

The Apex Legends esport scene has continued to evolve since the game’s release in 2019. Respawn and other tournament organizers have awarded over $17 million over the years, according to esportsearnings.com.

Apex Legends exploded onto the battle royale scene when it was released on February 4, 2019, garnering millions of players in a matter of weeks. The title’s mix of great FPS gameplay alongside the unbelievable moments and maneuvers that can be pulled off thanks to Legends and their abilities make it a wonderful spectator esport.

While early competition relied on third-party organizers for online tournaments, such as Code Red or Twitch Rivals, Respawn then stepped into the competitive landscape and continued to fund the Apex Legends Global Series in leagues across the world.

The competition in Apex Legends has been ramping up as prize pools get larger

Respawn continues to fund Apex Legends esports

In the early days of Apex Legends, Colby ‘dizzy’ Meadows was the man who sat head and shoulders above everyone else in the rankings, after an impressive start to his Apex career that saw him take home numerous wins. Now, in 2023, the top spot has been taken by TSM’s Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen, with his teammate Jordan ‘Reps’ Wolfe right behind him.

That was thanks to TSM’s victory at the recent ALGS Split 1 Playoffs in London, which had a $1 million prize pool. The record for highest prize purse in Apex Legends history belongs to the 2022 ALGS Championship, which had $2 million up for grabs.

TSM continues to dominate Apex Legends esports

The reigning world champion in Apex Legends is DarkZero Esports. The Australian team won the lion’s share of ALGS: 2022 Championship’s $2 million prize pool in 2022, with the team’s trio instantly entering the top 10 highest-earning players in the esport.

But the top two spots are now occupied by TSM players, with the team’s newest star, Evan ‘Verhulst’ Verhulst, in the seventh spot. The North American team recently won the 2023 ALGS Split 1 Playoffs, with ImperialHal named the tournament’s MVP.

Twitch: PlayApex Genburten, Zer0 and Sharky are in the top 10 after winning the 2022 ALGS Championship

Other squads that are in the top 20 earners of Apex Legends esports are NRG Esports and two-thirds of 100 Thieves. The list is largely dominated by North American players, but European competitors have been climbing the earnings list in recent years and South Korean player Lee ‘KaronPe’ Min-hyuk has managed to break into the top 15.

The full top 20 list, according to esportsearnings.com, can be found below. The list will be updated after every major tournament.

Top 20 Highest Earning Apex Legends Players – Updated February 2023

Position Name Country Earning 1st ImperialHal USA $411,437.76 2nd Reps USA $346,309.66 3rd Zer0 Australia $317,927.23 4th Sharky Australia $297,312.48 5th Sweetdreams USA $271,099.78 6th Genburten Australia $233,165.12 7th Verhulst USA $219,850.00 8th Nafen USA $187,732.08 9th Onmuu USA $178,058.28 10th Scuwry Canada $171,333.27 11th Mande Denmark $152,260.33 12th Gild USA $150,272.82 13th Albralelie USA $147,393.34 14th knoqd USA $139,105.59 15th KaronPe South Korea $133,506.33 16th rpr Croatia $131,293.66 17th FunFPS USA $130,481.71 18th Taisheen Germany $130,235.65 19th oh Nocturnal USA $128,926.38 20th Pandxrz USA $128,691.67

This article was updated on February 6, 2023.