CS:GO

How Astralis spoiled Liquid Twistzz’s final farewell at IEM Global Challenge

Published: 22/Dec/2020 18:26 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 11:30

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Astralis dominate IEM Global Challenge - Liquid Reborn?

Astralis IEM Team Liquid Twistzz
Blasting through the IEM Global Challenge and taking home the lion’s share, the win took the spotlight away from one pro player’s announcement.

The stage was set for Team Liquid to shine and give Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken a fairytale send-off fit for a Grand Slam champ. But it wasn’t to be, as Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander and co. stepped up to sweep the North Americans aside in three maps.

Astralis ended the year on a high after winning IEM’s Global Challenge — taking home the best part of $500,000 and earning the top spot in Counter-Strike’s world rankings for the fourth consecutive year. They inadvertently managed to spoil the party for CS:GO’s one-tap wonder though.

The Grand Final ended up being incredibly one-sided, seeing Astralis nab a 3-0 win, dominating the once #1 ranking Team Liquid of yesteryear. Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen and Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz’s insane control led the team straight to the prize. On Liquid, though, only Twistzz seemed to hold up against their opponents at all, with the other members falling quickly by the wayside.

His performance hasn’t been great, though, with a career-low rating of 0.97 in the past three months, with a peak in 2020 of 1.09. The announcement of his move to EU is going to truly disappoint many NA Liquid fans out there, and the huge announcement was unfortunately eclipsed by Astralis’ breeze of a win. Only time will tell whether the player’s move will work out to get this star player back on track.

 

CS:GO

How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 4 missions

Published: 23/Dec/2020 5:28

by Andrew Amos
CSGO terrorist holding AK47 on Dust 2
Valve

Operation Broken Fang

If you want to get your Operation Broken Fang Diamond coin in CS:GO, it’s time to rev those engines ⁠— and by engines we mean missions. There’s a new set live right now, with plenty of stars on the line to catch up on progress.

CS:GO’s latest operation, Broken Fang, is now in full swing. If you haven’t jumped into the action yet, it’s been the Christmas present players were hoping for, with plenty of new content including skins and maps, as well as tons of rewards on offer in the battle pass.

There’s one surefire way to test all of it out though, and that’s through the weekly missions. The challenges usually have a set theme to them, and take players around different parts of the game to try out new content.

Operation Broken Fang Challenge Coin in CSGO
Valve
You only have two weeks to start grinding for your Broken Fang Diamond coin before it’s too late.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Week 4 missions

The fourth set of missions in Operation Broken Fang are the biggest one so far ⁠— with 19 stars on offer. These can be redeemed for your Diamond coin progress, or rewards in the in-game shop.

The Phoenix have been unleashed somewhere across the CS:GO universe yet again, while Engage and Ancient seem to be the two maps of choice ⁠— spanning across three mission. You’ll also need to dive into Retakes and Danger Zone too.

Here’s the full list of challenges:

  • Premium Unleaded: Win rounds in Broken Fang Premier
    • 7 rounds: 1 star
    • 15 rounds: 2 stars
    • 20 rounds: 3 stars
  • Manual Transmission: Win rounds in Competitive: Engage
    • 7 rounds: 1 star
    • 15 rounds: 2 stars
    • 20 rounds: 3 stars
  • Mass Production: Get 25 kills in Guardian: Engage. 2 stars.
  • Under The Hood: The Phoenix have been spotted! Find out what they’re planning. 2 stars.
  • Warming Up: Get AK47, M4A4, or M4A1-S kills in Casual: Ancient
    • 7 kills: 1 star
    • 15 kills: 2 stars
    • 25 kills: 3 stars
  • Clutch Control: Win rounds in Retakes.
    • 3 rounds: 1 star
    • 7 rounds: 2 stars
    • 10 rounds: 3 stars
  • Ice & Snow, Take It Slow: Get kills in Danger Zone: Frostbite
    • 2 kills: 1 star
    • 4 kills: 2 stars
    • 6 kills: 3 stars

While the missions don’t expire, you only get 10 stars of progress maximum per week towards your Diamond coin. If you haven’t started now, you only have two more weeks of buffer before the 100-star reward becomes out of your reach.

A new set of missions will be revealed on December 29.