HenryG explains Cloud9's CSGO player salaries after $400k floppy deal - Dexerto

Cloud9 have now confirmed that Ricky ‘floppy’ Kemery is the fourth player of their self-proclaimed CS:GO “colossus” roster, in a deal worth over $400,000, bringing their total to around $4 million in player contracts, with another two players still to go.

Floppy joined Cloud9 from ATK in January, and is now transitioning to the new ‘colossus’ roster alongside ALEX, mezii, and woxic.

The colossus began with the signing of ALEX from Vitality, whose deal is worth $1.65 million. He was joined by fellow brit Mezii on a $426,000 deal. Then, woxic was added from mousesports, in another deal surpassing the $1m mark, at $1,365,000.

This latest deal for floppy takes the total value of this 4-man squad to $3.87 million, and with two players to go (GM Henry ‘HenryG’ Greer has plans for a six-player roster), is set to surpass the $4 million mark.

Cloud9 CS:GO present the devastating Turkish left hook of the Colossus 🇹🇷 🔹Player: Özgür "woxic" Eker 🔹Role: AWP / Star Player 🔥 🔹Contract length: 3 year deal

(Starting 09/19/2020)



🔹Deal Value: $1,365,000 🔹Press: https://t.co/APb3KTSdRS#C9WIN Statement: pic.twitter.com/Kvhnm4uQHz — C9 HenryG (@HenryGcsgo) September 19, 2020

Since HenryG’s move from casting into a management role at C9, he has aimed to shake-up the traditionally opaque nature of esports transfer dealings.

In each of the four signings, Greer has confirmed the length of the player’s contract, and it’s total value over that period. All four players announced so far have been signed to three-year deals.

After the floppy announcement, Greer clarified on Twitter that despite the lower total value of deals for floppy and Mezii (compared to ALEX and woxic), each player’s deal is negotiated on an individual basis.

I'm sure this will spark another Esports 'hot topic' with the disparity in the salaries. I sign each player and negotiate their deals on an individual basis. Ricky has received a pay increase from his previous contract and that will be reviewed each year of his stay. — C9 HenryG (@HenryGcsgo) October 7, 2020

“Ricky has received a pay increase from his previous contract and that will be reviewed each year of his stay,” he concludes.

Presumably, salaries could increase based on performance metrics or other value added to the brand by the player, or as thanks for loyalty to the team.

You would be surprised to hear there are still some teams that operate with all 5 getting paid the same. That's fine and I have no real opinion on it. It's just not what I'm doing in this project. https://t.co/GF43IFE3zE — C9 HenryG (@HenryGcsgo) October 7, 2020

After he was confirmed as the GM of Cloud9, Greer told Dexerto: “My plans for this team are certainly ambitious. I wouldn’t be involved in any sort of General Manager role unless I had absolute full control of the roster and direction we plan to head.

“C9 have entrusted me with their entire CS:GO dynasty and, honestly, I think that’s one of the boldest moves any org has made in a long time.”

HenryG and Cloud9’s new approach to player deals could very well set off a new trend in CS:GO and esports generally, though for now, they remain on solitary ground.