HenryG explains Cloud9's CSGO player salaries after $400k floppy deal - Dexerto

HenryG explains Cloud9’s CSGO player salaries after $400k floppy deal

Published: 7/Oct/2020 19:11

by Calum Patterson
HenryG casting
Cloud9 have now confirmed that Ricky ‘floppy’ Kemery is the fourth player of their self-proclaimed CS:GO “colossus” roster, in a deal worth over $400,000, bringing their total to around $4 million in player contracts, with another two players still to go.

Floppy joined Cloud9 from ATK in January, and is now transitioning to the new ‘colossus’ roster alongside ALEX, mezii, and woxic.

The colossus began with the signing of ALEX from Vitality, whose deal is worth $1.65 million. He was joined by fellow brit Mezii on a $426,000 deal. Then, woxic was added from mousesports, in another deal surpassing the $1m mark, at $1,365,000.

This latest deal for floppy takes the total value of this 4-man squad to $3.87 million, and with two players to go (GM Henry  ‘HenryG’ Greer has plans for a six-player roster), is set to surpass the $4 million mark.

Since HenryG’s move from casting into a management role at C9, he has aimed to shake-up the traditionally opaque nature of esports transfer dealings.

In each of the four signings, Greer has confirmed the length of the player’s contract, and it’s total value over that period. All four players announced so far have been signed to three-year deals.

After the floppy announcement, Greer clarified on Twitter that despite the lower total value of deals for floppy and Mezii (compared to ALEX and woxic), each player’s deal is negotiated on an individual basis.

“Ricky has received a pay increase from his previous contract and that will be reviewed each year of his stay,” he concludes.

Presumably, salaries could increase based on performance metrics or other value added to the brand by the player, or as thanks for loyalty to the team.

After he was confirmed as the GM of Cloud9, Greer told Dexerto: “My plans for this team are certainly ambitious. I wouldn’t be involved in any sort of General Manager role unless I had absolute full control of the roster and direction we plan to head.

HenryG casting CS:GO at DreamHack event
HenryG is now at the helm of Cloud9’s CS:GO venture.

“C9 have entrusted me with their entire CS:GO dynasty and, honestly, I think that’s one of the boldest moves any org has made in a long time.”

HenryG and Cloud9’s new approach to player deals could very well set off a new trend in CS:GO and esports generally, though for now, they remain on solitary ground.

Flashpoint Season 2 details revealed: $1 million prize pool, teams, more

Published: 7/Oct/2020 2:50

by Andrew Amos
Flashpoint is returning for Season 2 on November 9, featuring 12 top CS:GO teams playing online duking it out over a $1 million prize pool. Seven teams from Season 1 have been confirmed to return.

After an up-and-down first season, Flashpoint is looking at making things right in Season 2. They are bringing the big guns too, retaining their $1 million prize pool, while also looking to up the competition with new teams.

The CS:GO league, which is a rival to ESL Pro League, will be returning to your screens on November 9. The competition this time will be hosted in Europe, taking place online with a studio broadcast.

Flashpoint Season 2 to boast $1 million prize pool

The big selling point of Flashpoint is its $1 million prize pool. With $500,000 going to the winner, winning Flashpoint can set teams up for the rest of the year.

There will be no format changes for Flashpoint Season 2. The three-phase points system, including three double-elimination groups of four, will remain as the format of choice. The top eight teams in the regular season will then progress to the double-elimination playoffs.

The tournament will still be held online, however. They are aiming to get all teams over to Europe to play, while also having the broadcast hosted out of the B Site studio in London.

“We’re eager to give our fans a raw and unfiltered CS:GO tournament series while still taking necessary precautions to keep players safe,” commissioner Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles said in a statement.

Flashpoint trophy on stage with MAD Lions logo
Flashpoint
Flashpoint Season 1 champions MAD Lions will be returning to defend their title.

Flashpoint Season 2 teams

12 teams will compete in Flashpoint Season 2. Of those, 10 will be directly invited, while the remaining squads will make it in through two Open Qualifiers. The top four teams from each qualifier will then duke it out in a double-elimination bracket to decide the final two teams.

Seven squads from Season 1 are returning to the online competition, including Season 1 champions MAD Lions, finalist MIBR, and the new-look Cloud9. One notable omission is partner team FunPlus Phoenix, who are instead working on building for 2021 after their Season 1 disaster.

“Our plan is to take our time and focus on 2021. We don’t want to make any rushed decisions, as our main goal is to build a promising, long-lasting roster. We are currently in talks with several orgs and individual players,” general manager Petar Markovic said on October 6.

The list of confirmed teams are:

  • Cloud9
  • c0ntact
  • Dignitas
  • Envy
  • Gen.G
  • MAD Lions
  • MIBR

Flashpoint Season 2 will kick off on November 9.

