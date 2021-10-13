Gla1ve returns to Astralis starting lineup ahead of PGL Major

Astralis have announced that Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander has been reintegrated into their starting lineup as the team step up preparations for PGL Major Stockholm.

The Danish captain returns from paternity leave to lead the team at the biggest event of the year after sitting out BLAST Premier Fall Groups and IEM Fall Europe.

Lucas ‘Bubzkji’ Andersen will be the team’s backup player at PGL Major Stockholm as Astralis chose the lineup that they believe “has the best chances to go all the way”, according to Kasper Hvidt, Astralis’ Director of Sports.

The news came as a blow to Bubzkji, who has been with Astralis since July 2020. The event in Stockholm would have marked his first appearance at a Major.

“It is never easy to take a player out of the starting line-up and with Lucas, it can seem a bit unfair as, no matter the circumstances, he has been a true professional and always delivered his best on and off the server,” Hvidt added.

“Danny and I had a good talk with Lucas about the decision. He is disappointed, but he also knows he is a big part of the team, and he will give his best to help out.”

Gla1ve makes return

Dexerto revealed on September 7 that gla1ve would be away from action for some time after being granted paternity leave. His spot was taken by Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth, who had been left out of the lineup for ESL Pro League Season 14.

With gla1ve announcing on October 9 the birth of his son, Astralis’ fans expected his return to the lineup for the Major, though it remained unclear which player he would replace.

According to Hvidt, the Danish in-game leader continued to “observe the team, competition, and the development of the game” during his time away from competition.

“He is back with a lot of new energy and ideas, and with 14 days to go, gla1ve, Danny, and the team have time to prepare and once again to raise their game for the biggest tournament out there,” the Astralis director said.

Astralis are one of the 16 teams that will compete at the Major in the first stage, called Challengers Stage, which will kick off on October 16. The top eight sides will progress to the Legends Stage, where they will join eight other teams.

Astralis’ PGL Major lineup