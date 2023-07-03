FURIA confirm signing of Brazilian CSGO icon FalleN

FURIA have announced that they have completed the signing of two-time CS:GO Major champion Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo.

The 32-year-old leaves Imperial for an undisclosed fee after FURIA beat paiN Gaming to the veteran’s signing.

FalleN is expected to be joined in this new challenge by Marcelo ‘⁠chelo’ Cespedes, who is officially out of Imperial after one year with the team.

The announcement finally brings together FalleN, the most famous CS:GO player from Brazil, and the country’s two greatest stars, Kaike ‘KSCERATO’ Cerato and Yuri ‘yuurih’ Santos.

It is a union that many thought would never happen despite years of mutual interest. While playing under MIBR, FalleN tried to get KSCERATO and yuurih to join the team, but neither move materialized because of FURIA’s valuation of the players.

“FalleN’s arrival represents a moment of unity for Brazilian esports,” FURIA co-founder and co-CEO André Akkari said in a statement. “It is a milestone for the community, which longed for a team that represented the best Brazil has to offer to return to the top of the world in CS.

“Differences and obstacles were overcome, and the Brazilian esports community can celebrate this moment.”

With this announcement, FalleN is expected to put off retirement for the time being. Exactly a year ago, he said that he was planning to hang up his mouse and keyboard by the end of 2023.

The Brazilian veteran, who won the MLG Columbus and ESL One Cologne Majors in 2016, will give FURIA a significant and much-needed injection of experience. The team cut a frustrated figure during the first tournament season, their season hitting its lowest point when they crashed out of the BLAST.tv Paris Major in the Legends Stage without a single victory.

Just weeks after a 9th-12th place finish at IEM Dallas, FURIA removed Rafael ‘saffee’ Costa and André ‘drop’ Abreu from the starting lineup. Both players have since signed with MIBR.

FURIA’s new team will make its first official appearance at IEM Cologne, which will kick off on July 26. In August, the team will also attend Gamers8’s $1 million CS:GO tournament.

FURIA’s new CS:GO team: