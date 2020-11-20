 Flusha convicted of tax evasion on over $100,000 of CSGO winnings - Dexerto
Flusha convicted of tax evasion on over $100,000 of CSGO winnings

Published: 20/Nov/2020 4:45

by Andrew Amos
Flusha playing for Fnatic CS:GO
Adela Sznajder for DreamHack

Fnatic CS:GO star Robin ‘flusha’ Rönnquist has been convicted of tax evasion dating back to 2015. Flusha failed to report over $100,000 of prize money, which the Swedish star claimed was a mistake. He managed to avoid jail over the offense.

Flusha has been at the top of Counter-Strike for a decade now, helping lead Fnatic to numerous titles across Europe and the world.

However, the Swedish star has been struck with a hefty tax bill and a criminal conviction, after he was found guilty of tax evasion back home over CS:GO prize money he failed to declare.

Flusha wearing Fnatic jerseyFlusha has been fined and given a suspended jail sentence over tax evasion in Sweden.

According to a report by Swedish site Fragbite, Rönnquist didn’t report over 1.04 million Swedish kronor ($120,000 USD) of income back in 2015. Prosecutors stated that Flusha should have understood that his prize money winnings from the year were counted as income.

2015 was arguably the peak of Flusha’s CS:GO career. The Swedish rifler won two majors ⁠— ESL One Katowice 2015 and ESL One Cologne 2015 ⁠— as well as DreamHack Open Tours, DreamHack Open Summer, the ESL Pro League Season 1 and 2 Finals, and the FACEIT 2015 Stage 3 Finals.

Fnatic ended up making around $1 million USD in prize money that year alone, of which the 27-year-old would have received a big portion of.

In Sweden, prize money from esports events must be declared as income, and is subject to income tax. The tax rate for income over 675,700 kronor is as high as 57%.

Flusha denied he intended to evade the authorities, claiming it was a mistake and not malicious.

Fnatic lift ESL One Cologne trophy
ESL
Fnatic won two majors in 2015. Flusha was part of both of them.

Flusha has been forced to pay back the missing tax as well as a 40% surcharge, which equals to around 200,000 kronor ($23,300 USD). He has also been served a suspended sentence of 120 hours of community service in lieu of four months imprisonment, and must pay 800 kronor ($100 USD) to the Swedish Crime Victims Fund.

His sentence means he will be able to continue competing for Fnatic in Flashpoint Season 2, where they’ll face off against MAD Lions next in the Group A Grand Final on November 20.

CS:GO

Female CSGO Twitch streamer goes viral for dominating games with one hand

Published: 19/Nov/2020 23:48

by Michael Gwilliam
CSGO player xirilikika
Valve/Instagram/xirilikika

Share

Gaming with only one hand can prove to be extremely difficult for most players, but one Twitch streamer showed how despite physical limitations, she can annihilate foes in CSGO.

On November 18, a clip of Portuguese streamer Kika ‘xirilikika’ Martins exploded on Reddit when one of her opponents uploaded a video of the Counter-Strike player.

In a post titled “I was playing against a one-handed woman and this happened,” xirilikika shows how she is able to play the game despite limitations.

While she uses her hand on the keyboard to move with the WASD keys, her forearm is positioned in a unique way to guide the mouse. Once she acquires a target, she is quick to change gears, grab the mouse, aim and shoot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kika Martins (@xirilikika)

In the clip in question, she is able to leap into the air and transition her keyboard hand to the mouse before landing a clean headshot onto an enemy with her Desert Eagle.

Moments later, she follows this up by performing a similar move, this time securing the round-winning frag with an MP9.

It was a truly incredible showing and a sign that even with only one hand, you can make some serious moves.

According to xirilikika’s channel information, she had a stroke when she was a little girl which left her disabled in 60% of her body. Since then, she has been doing everything with just one hand.

This isn’t the first time a player has gone viral for their incredible plays with only one hand. As Dexerto previously reported, an amputee’s one-handed Valorant setup made waves when he showed how he plays with a “stump.”

It just goes to show that regardless of your physical condition, can you still make some big plays and enjoy gaming in extremely competitive titles.