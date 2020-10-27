How arT's aggression is leading FURIA's CSGO charge to site - Dexerto

Andrei ‘arT’ Piovezan has led FURIA to the top of NA Counter-Strike thanks not only to his calling but also his ultra-aggressive playstyle.

Dexerto explores the Brazilian’s signature aggression and how it has defined him as the most offensive player in CSGO history.

His playstyle slowly leaked into his strategies, making FURIA one of the most aggressive teams in the world: allowing them to become the most successful T-side team over the last few months.

This was clear during ESL Pro League 11 NA, where arT’s aggressive pushes and misdirection on Inferno led the team to a dominant win against the best NA had to offer. All this while delivering some of the most entertaining CS ever.

The importance of his dual-role as a IGL and Entry-Fragger is not lost, allowing him to quickly adapt his calling after going first into bombsites.

ArT has led FURIA to become true contenders on the world stage but now the difficult part begins: keeping ahead of the curve and keep the elements of surprise on his side.