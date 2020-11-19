 Female CSGO Twitch streamer goes viral for dominating games with one hand - Dexerto
CS:GO

Female CSGO Twitch streamer goes viral for dominating games with one hand

Published: 19/Nov/2020 23:48

by Michael Gwilliam
CSGO player xirilikika
Valve/Instagram/xirilikika

Gaming with only one hand can prove to be extremely difficult for most players, but one Twitch streamer showed how despite physical limitations, she can annihilate foes in CSGO.

On November 18, a clip of Portuguese streamer Kika ‘xirilikika’ Martins exploded on Reddit when one of her opponents uploaded a video of the Counter-Strike player.

In a post titled “I was playing against a one-handed woman and this happened,” xirilikika shows how she is able to play the game despite limitations.

While she uses her hand on the keyboard to move with the WASD keys, her forearm is positioned in a unique way to guide the mouse. Once she acquires a target, she is quick to change gears, grab the mouse, aim and shoot.

 

In the clip in question, she is able to leap into the air and transition her keyboard hand to the mouse before landing a clean headshot onto an enemy with her Desert Eagle.

Moments later, she follows this up by performing a similar move, this time securing the round-winning frag with an MP9.

It was a truly incredible showing and a sign that even with only one hand, you can make some serious moves.

According to xirilikika’s channel information, she had a stroke when she was a little girl which left her disabled in 60% of her body. Since then, she has been doing everything with just one hand.

This isn’t the first time a player has gone viral for their incredible plays with only one hand. As Dexerto previously reported, an amputee’s one-handed Valorant setup made waves when he showed how he plays with a “stump.”

It just goes to show that regardless of your physical condition, can you still make some big plays and enjoy gaming in extremely competitive titles.

BLAST Premier coming to BBC iPlayer to show CSGO on demand

Published: 19/Nov/2020 11:24

by Adam Fitch
BLAST Premier to be broadcast on BBC iPlayer
BLAST/BBC

Counter-Strike event series BLAST Premier will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The Danish tournament organizers have partnered with the British broadcaster for their remaining three events, in which over £1.5m will be awarded to participating teams.

The events that fans can watch through the BBC are the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown on November 24-29, the BLAST Premier Fall Final on December 8-13, and the BLAST Premier Global Final on January 19-24.

The action will still be available to watch on Twitch and YouTube for fans outside of the United Kingdom, or simply for those who prefer the traditional streaming platforms.

G2 Esports Niko Joins
G2 Esports
NiKo debuted for G2 Esports at BLAST Premier Fall Series.

BLAST recently wrapped up their Premier Fall event, which featured 12 top teams battling for $150,000. OG, Team Vitality, and G2 Esports each received $25,000 and 1600 BLAST Premier points, while Natus Vincere, BIG, and Astralis earned $12,500 and 800 points — all of them, however, booked their spot in the Fall 2020 Finals.

Ninjas in Pyjamas, Complexity, MIBR, Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan, and FURIA all performed underwhelmingly and will have to duke it out in the Fall Showdown. Only two of these sides will eventually find their way to the Fall Finals.

“The BBC is admired around the world for its standard of excellence, and its digital platforms provide the perfect destination for BLAST Premier’s fans based in the United Kingdom to watch the world’s best Counter-Strike players go head-to-head,” said Alexander Lewin, BLAST’s VP Distribution and Programming.

Over the course of 2020, presumably due to the absence of many major sporting events, BBC have embraced esports across their digital streaming platforms.

This year alone, they broadcasted the Rocket League European Spring Series, sim racing competition W Series Esports League, and League of Legends tournaments UKLC and NLC.

In previous years, the broadcasters have opted to pick up Gfinity’s Elite Series and Dota 2 major ESL One Birmingham.