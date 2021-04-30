FaZe CSGO Has FLOPPED! Richard Lewis Reacts - Dexerto

According to Richard Lewis, the current FaZe CSGO project, featuring the return of Finn ‘Karrigan’ Andersen has “absolutely flopped.”

After picking up Karrigan and Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken, many people, including Lewis, thought FaZe could be one of the top teams in the world. But so far, that just hasn’t happened.

Since Karrigan returned in February 2021, there’s been little to no significant improvement in the team’s performances at all, and if anything they’ve just gone backward.

With other big-name esports orgs giving their CSGO teams a second thought or outright disbanding, if FaZe continues to underperform with some of the best players out there we could see the same happen to them.