CSGO joins Gamers8 esports lineup with $1 million tournament

The organizers of the Gamers8 festival have announced CS:GO as its second esports title for this year’s event, with $1 million on offer.

The tournament will take place from August 14-20 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of Gamers8, a gaming and esports festival that will span over eight weeks. The event will offer a total of $45 million – triple the amount that was up for grabs at last year’s festival – in prize money.

CS:GO is the second esports title confirmed for the festival after Dota 2. Valve’s MOBA will have a $15 million tournament with 20 teams called the Riyadh Masters, which will be the crowning moment of the first season of the ESL Pro Tour Dota2.

It remains unclear at this point how teams will qualify for this tournament and whether it will have any connection to ESL Pro Tour CS:GO – the open ecosystem that ties all ESL competitions.

The $45 million prize pool is “the largest in esports history”, according to Gamers8, which is sponsored by the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF). In addition to esports tournaments, the festival will have music concerts, festival activities, and the Next World Forum conference.

