CSGO finally fixes footstep bug after help from Reddit

An audio bug that has been pestering CSGO players for years has finally been fixed, thanks to the work of the Global Offensive subreddit.

The October 15 update to CSGO finally fixed an audio bug that had been around the game for quite some time.

This glitch allowed players to hear enemy footsteps when they ran through water, when they otherwise shouldn’t have been able to. It was an issue on a number of maps including Inferno, Overpass, but most of all, Ancient.

Now it should be a thing of the past according to Valve’s latest patch, and it’s all thanks to the work of several dedicated Redditors.

This bug has been an issue for awhile, but things really came to a head since Ancient was added in May 2021, as the map features water all around the Terrorist spawn point.

On October 13, Valve reached out to the Global Offensive subreddit asking for help to fix the issue once and for all.

It didn’t take long for users to start replying with examples and it only took Reddit user birkir less than a day to find proof of the actual cause.

“It originates from a dead player’s body, who is currently spectating a live teammate running in water,” they posted, along with evidence.

The fix couldn’t come at a better time, as the sound bug will be long gone by the start of the PGL Major in Stockholm, which gets going on October 26.

It may have taken a few years, but Valve has finally fixed this annoying and confusing glitch, all thanks to some dedicated players on Reddit.