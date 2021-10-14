Chinese CSGO sensation Starry could be forced to retire over anti-addiction rules

Lynn Vision player Lizhi ‘Starry’ Ye, who has become an overnight sensation in the CS:GO scene, has revealed that he will most likely have to put his career on hold for the next two years.

The 16-year-old went from obscurity to fame on October 13 as he pulled off a stunning 1vs5 clutch on the opening map of his team’s BLAST Premier Fall Showdown series against G2 Esports.

Lynn Vision went on to win that map, Vertigo, 16-14 but could not close out the series as G2 rallied from behind to progress in the single-elimination tournament.

Even though Lynn Vision are no longer in the Fall Showdown, I think we can all endure one more watch of this insane 1v5 from Starry 🤩#BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/RqZIFR4cuN — BLAST Premier 💥 #LetTheBattleBegin (@BLASTPremier) October 14, 2021

Taking a map off the No.5-ranked team in the world was still a significant achievement for Lynn Vision, who stepped in at the last minute. They replaced ViCi Gaming, who withdrew from the tournament to be able to participate in IEM Fall, the final Asian qualifier for PGL Major Stockholm.

Starry talks retirement

Shortly after the match, Starry took to social media to thank his followers for their support. He also revealed that he may have to put his gaming aspirations on hold until he is 18 due to China’s new anti-addiction rules.

On August 30, China’s video game regulator determined that online gamers under the age of 18 can play for only an hour on Fridays, weekends, and holidays.

The decision has been widely interpreted as a blow to Chinese esports, with many of the opinion that it will greatly limit the talent pool available in the country in multiple titles.

Starry said that his 1v5 clutch against G2 was “the perfect ending”.

“I had never had so much praise as today,” he wrote on Bilibili. “I am really happy that we managed to beat G2 on one map and that I was able to show what I can do.

“Due to some speechless ban, today’s match was probably my last one in two years. There’s nothing I can do about it.”