CS:GO fans & pros outraged by PGL Major setup for Legends Stage

PGL has announced the setup for the New Legends Stage of the Stockholm Major, and the CS:GO community was quick to voice their disapproval.

The PGL Major Stockholm field will be whittled down to its final 16 teams on October 29 as the New Challengers Stage will come to an end after four days of nonstop action.

The Legends Stage will be the final phase of the Major that will be played without an audience as the tournament will then head over to the Avicii Arena, where the eight-team playoff matches will be held in front of a crowd.

Excitement is building as teams like NAVI, Gambit and NIP enter the fray in the Legends Stage, but the CS:GO community has been left angered after learning that the tournament conditions for the next stage will not be improved.

Fans unimpressed with Legends Stage setup

PGL announced on October 29 that during the first three days of the Legends Stage, when there will be two matches being played simultaneously, only the main-stream encounters will be played in a studio setup. As for the secondary stream matches, they will continue to be played from the practice rooms.

To clarify things. During Legends Stage, Stream A matches will be played in the studio setup. The Stream B duels will be played from practice rooms. #PGLMAJOR — PGL (@pglesports) October 29, 2021

The announcement has sparked outrage in the CS:GO scene, with many pointing to the advantage that playing from a practice room, where there’s less pressure than on stage, gives underdog teams that are not used to playing high stakes tournaments and games.

Copenhagen Flames, the surprise package of the Challengers Stage, booked a spot in the last-16 after winning three straight matches – all of which were played from practice rooms.

Veteran in-game leader Mathias ‘MSL’ Lauridsen, who has played for teams like OpTic and North, has voiced his concerns about the setup, stating that the tournament conditions “need to be the same for all teams.”

Having different playing conditions is a big no go. The pressure is entirely different and it can make or break things. Need to be the same for all teams, not half half. https://t.co/j84Xkn8uRC — Mathias Lauridsen (@MSLcsgo) October 29, 2021

OG coach Casper ‘ruggah’ Due echoed the same sentiment, saying that holding matches with smaller teams, which are covered on the secondary stream, from practice rooms is “probably the closest to upset valley as it gets.”

Astralis captain Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander told TV2.dk that it was “ridiculous” to play Major matches from a hotel room. “We might as well have been sitting at home,” he added.

In theory, a team could qualify for the playoffs without playing a single stage match if they go 3-0 in the Legends Stage.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen Flames co-owner Daniel Vorborg, who is coaching the Danish team at Major, poked fun at the insinuation that his side have been winning because of the practice room setup.

When Heroic loses it's because they are onliners When we win it's because it's not a real LAN 🤔🤨 — Daniel Vorborg (@dvorborg) October 29, 2021

The PGL Major is currently in the Challengers Stage – you can keep up with all the action from Sweden on our event hub.