Clever CSGO exploit lets players stop Overpass train - Dexerto

Clever CSGO exploit lets players stop Overpass train

Published: 6/Nov/2020 14:27

by Daniel Cleary
CS:GO players have been left confused by a strange exploit on the Overpass map that can stop the train completely, making it harder for attacking players to throw grenades at the B bombsite.

Many of the maps that are available in Counter-Strike have been around for years but players are still coming up with creative ways to gain advantages over their opponents.

Overpass was one of the first competitive maps in CS:GO to feature a dynamic element, with a train that passes overhead near the sewers, at the entrance to the B bombsite.

B connector on csgo's overpass
Valve
The train can be seen on the bridge above the B bombsite on Overpass.

During offensive rounds, players tend to favor the B site for quick executes, throwing Molotovs and flash grenades over the train tracks, to catch the counter-terrorist side unaware.

However, a simple trick to stop the Overpass train and prevent these grenades has been shared, and players just need to throw a single decoy onto the tracks before its arrival.

After it was shared by x6tence’s Head Coach Morten ‘zEVES’ Vollan, it kicked off a debate in the CS:GO community, leaving many questioning whether it should be treated as a map feature or as a glitch.

It is worth noting that this exploit does not last forever and the train will keep moving once the decoy has blown up, unless another grenade is thrown in its place.

While it can be difficult to predict just when this train will arrive on the map, the $50 grenade could be worth purchasing every round for the potential of ruining your opponents’ B take.

Similar bugs with the train have been seen before but this one seems to have gone under the radar in recent times, and is only now being discussed if it should be kept in Overpass for future competitions.

As of now, it is unclear whether Valve have any intention of fixing this unusual glitch or if players will simply have to work around it in their matches.

Beckham-backed Guild tap Thorin to build new CSGO roster

Published: 6/Nov/2020 9:49 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 11:28

by Adam Fitch
David Beckham-backed organization Guild Esports have appointed Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields to build their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

The British brand announced their intentions to compete in Counter-Strike as one of their first four titles when they launched.

Thorin is best known as an analyst and content creator, predominantly in Valve’s long-spanning FPS franchise.

Guild Esports will lean on Thorin to construct a roster, which he stated will be “a better team than Cloud9’s.”

Guild Esports' roster of players
Guild Esports
Guild Esports started out with teams in FIFA and Rocket League.

As well as creating YouTube content and working as broadcast talent at events, Thorin serves as the creative director for Flashpoint — a team-owned league that’s funded by Cloud9, c0ntact Gaming, Dignitas, Team Envy, Gen.G, MAD Lions, MIBR, and FunPlus Phoenix.

“Guild Esports made a splash with their initial announcement and I’m pleased to announce that as they look to enter the Counter-Strike space, where I have been deeply embedded for decades, I have agreed to a consulting partnership with them,” said Thorin.

“I will help them develop their model for building the team and advise on players and staff I think appropriate to aid them in establishing themselves as a significant force in this part of the industry and move towards accomplishing their ambitious goals.”

Guild Esports currently compete in started out competing in Fortnite and Rocket League, though they announced the signing of a VALORANT roster in October 2020.

Dexerto spoke with the organization’s executive chairman Carleton Curtis in October 2020, touching on topics such as Beckham’s involvement, the reception they received when entering the industry, and their future plans.

“Esports is no longer a space where it’s appropriate for either the players themselves to make all of the decisions surrounding who they play with or the business leaders who pay them,” Thorin added.

“As we move into a phase more closely resembling a traditional sports structure with proper coaching staff it is only logical that General Managers in the space build teams to their vision with the help and expertise of those who know the scene and the players they will select from.”