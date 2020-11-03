 Complexity's K0nfig reveals how CSGO team is improving after Obo's exit - Dexerto
Complexity’s K0nfig reveals how CSGO team is improving after Obo’s exit

Published: 3/Nov/2020 9:27

by Alan Bernal
dreamhack k0nfig complexity csgo
DreamHack

BLAST Premier CompLexity G FUEL k0nfig

Mixing up a CSGO lineup before an event is never easy, but Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke told Dexerto how Complexity’s juggernaut has been integrating Justin ‘jks’ Savage amid the Blast Premier.

The surprise, but amicable, exit of Owen ‘oBo’ Schlatter earlier in September left Complexity without their rising rifling talent.

But the org made ends meet by scooping up jks after 100 Thieves announced they were dismantling their CSGO division.

While both oBo and jks bring a ton of firepower to a team, the latter has a few more years of development under his belt and could plug-in to the Complexity system even better than his predecessor after some growing pains.

“It’s, of course, harder for us to play with a new player in the team,” k0nfig said about integrating jks into the lineup, though he sees how Complexity “are a really good team, even though we don’t have oBo anymore.”

Though the team eventually bowed out of the Blast Premier in 7th-9th place after getting knocked down to the lower bracket by Team Vitality, k0nfig thinks that his team is still set up for long term success.

“We got some of the best players in the world as well, so we’re not really scared,” he said, comparing his team with the French powerhouse Vitality and their star player Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut.

Though the CSGO juggernaut experiment has hit a snag in the road, Complexity has managed a healthy addition that might not take too much time to get up to speed.

The stats that prove ZywOo is CSGO’s one man army

Published: 2/Nov/2020 23:25

by Bill Cooney
ZywOo CSGO

Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut was crowned CS:GO’s best player of 2019, and the French phenomenon has gone from strength-to-strength in 2020. But despite the young star’s efforts, Team Vitality have yet to hoist a trophy this year.

Dexerto looks at multiple factors, including how Vitality might be holding the star back from hoisting up the hardware despite his stellar play.

The team has actually made it to four different finals during 2020, but have been unable to come out on top at any of them. One thing is for sure though, ZywOo certainly doesn’t seem to be the problem. In fact, he’s one of the main reasons they’re able to get that far at all.

For example, in the Blast Premier Final against Complexity, that Vitality lost 2-1, the Frenchman dropped 80 frags across three maps, the most in the entire series out of every other player, and enough to earn a rating of 1.56.

If you look at player ratings for the tournaments where the team made it to the finals but came in second place this year, ZywOo is usually alone at the top of the rankings, while his teammates are significantly further down. A trend we see with no other successful orgs.

Few can rival his level of skill and consistency, but it might be time for his teammates on Vitality to step it up if they want to break their so-called “second-place curse.”

Statistically, ZywOo has proven to be CS:GO’s one man army for Vitality, and doesn’t show any sign of slowing dow.