 ForZe under fire again in CSGO scrim recording controversy - Dexerto
ForZe under fire again in CSGO scrim recording controversy

Published: 1/Nov/2020 18:59

by Luke Edwards
DreamHack / Adela Sznajder

Russian CS:GO team ForZe is under fire yet again after MAD Lions head coach Luis “peacemaker” Tadeu caught the team using recording software during scrims without the permission of their opponents.

ForZe was already facing backlash after it hired former Hard Legion coach Aleksandr ‘zoneR⁠’ Bogatiryev, who received a 36-month ban from ESL in September for exploiting a coaching bug.

ZoneR joined in October as the lead for its academy team, with ForZe explaining, “his coaching experience and understanding of the game will help to educate new guys who are “on fire” with CS: GO.”

But they still faced negative feedback from the community, with former FaZe Clan coach Janko ‘YNk’ Paunovic worried the influence of a convicted cheater was not an appropriate example for young players.

 

The latest controversy facing ForZe

MAD Lions head coach peacemaker tweeted a screenshot showing ForZe’s use of GOTV: a form of match recording software. He labeled the team’s use of the software ‘a problem’, and said, “it doesn’t feel right.”

Recording scrims without the opponents’ permission is regarded as being an unspoken no-go in CSGO ethics, especially at high-level pro play. Recording such matches means teams can spectate strategies their opponents have been practicing, putting them at a severe disadvantage.

Peacemaker then condemned the shady practices of ForZe, showing his disbelief towards the organization “forgetting” to disable the software while they were scrimming.

However, ForZe coach Serbey LMBT Bezhanov admitted his team was “already working on banning [GOTV] from [the] server forever.”

But former FaZe coach YNk then claimed this was common practice from ForZe: “We’d have to ask them to kick the GOTV every single time we’d practice on their server.”

It’s an unwanted controversy for LMBT, who received a 7.5-month ban in September for exploiting a spectator bug while at Hellraisers and ForZe, but was later cleared after an appeal.

As always, we will keep updating this story as it continues to develop.

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 31/Oct/2020 17:05 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 23:16

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality 2 – 1 Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG 2 – 1 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final Vitality 2-0 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 Complexity 2-0 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final Complexity 0 – 2 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final Vitality 2 – 1 BIG 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm