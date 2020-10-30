Why JKS is the perfect fit for blameF's Complexity | Richard Lewis - Dexerto

Following 100 Thieves’ departure from Counter-Strike and after weeks of speculation about the former roster, Justin ‘JKS’ Savage finally confirmed his next step in a move to Complexity’s Juggernaut lineup, alongside captain Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer.

Richard Lewis breaks down this roster move in his latest video for Dexerto and takes a look at why the signing of JKS could be exactly what this Complexity lineup needs to improve.

Replacing young CS:GO star Owen ‘oBo’ Schlatter, who wanted to return to North America to compete, Savage will have a big role to play on his new team.

With consistent fragging abilities and after coming back off multiple top-two finishes in his final run with 100 Thieves, including a finals appearance in the ESL Pro League, Richard Lewis also highlighted just how much potential the Australian pro has to work with.

However, as BLAST Premier Fall is now underway, JKS will be looking to replicate those performances once again and help this Juggernaut roster, led by blameF, to find more success in the coming months.