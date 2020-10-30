Why JKS is the perfect fit for blameF's Complexity | Richard Lewis - Dexerto

Following 100 Thieves’ departure from Counter-Strike and after weeks of speculation about the former roster, Justin ‘JKS’ Savage finally confirmed his next step in a move to Complexity’s Juggernaut lineup, alongside captain Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer.
Richard Lewis breaks down this roster move in his latest video for Dexerto and takes a look at why the signing of JKS could be exactly what this Complexity lineup needs to improve.
Replacing young CS:GO star Owen ‘oBo’ Schlatter, who wanted to return to North America to compete, Savage will have a big role to play on his new team.
With consistent fragging abilities and after coming back off multiple top-two finishes in his final run with 100 Thieves, including a finals appearance in the ESL Pro League, Richard Lewis also highlighted just how much potential the Australian pro has to work with.
However, as BLAST Premier Fall is now underway, JKS will be looking to replicate those performances once again and help this Juggernaut roster, led by blameF, to find more success in the coming months.
The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.
BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.
That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.
THE EU VS NA RIVALRIES ARE FINALLY BACK!😍
We are thrilled to welcome the NA teams to Europe and once again settle the score on which continent holds the best CS:GO team 💪
BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.
For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.
BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams
12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.