Complexity open to offers for CS:GO duo es3tag and jks

Complexity have announced that they are willing to listen to offers for Patrick ‘es3tag’ Hansen and Justin ‘jks’ Savage as they look to rebuild their squad in the off-season.

The news means that the North American organization are willing to build their team for 2022 from scratch, having already parted ways with three players in the space of a month.

Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke left Complexity at the start of October amid reports linking him with Astralis. Valentin ‘⁠poizon⁠’ Vasilev and Benjamin ‘⁠blameF⁠’ Bremer followed suit later in the month, bringing an end to the ‘Juggernaut’ project.

The flurry of changes came after Complexity failed to qualify for PGL Major Stockholm. The team finished well outside of the qualification places after crashing out of IEM Fall in the group stage.

Complexity willing to sell es3tag and jks

es3tag and jks are Complexity’s only players with long-term contracts, with Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David having joined the team on a short-term deal until the end of the Major.

Today we are announcing that @COL_jks & @es3tag have been moved to our inactive roster while we seek to find them new homes. Complexity remains committed to CSGO and will be evaluating multiple options as we prepare for 2022. Thank you for your continued support.#WeAreCOL pic.twitter.com/5vrCwIdlCk — Complexity Gaming 🦃 (@Complexity) November 3, 2021

Jks has been on Complexity’s ranks since October 2020, when he was signed from 100 Thieves. A star on the Australian team, the 25-year-old has been unable to replicate his form for Complexity, averaging a 1.02 HLTV rating while with the team.

Es3tag joined the team in July on a free transfer after being released by Cloud9. He played only five events with the team, and though he registered a solid start to his tenure, his numbers dipped as the team’s problems became more severe.

On October 30, team coach Luis ‘peacemaker’ Tadeu denied being responsible for blameF’s removal, claiming he had “no power to do such a thing”. He added that Complexity’s future plans “will be a lot clearer for everyone in the near future.”

Complexity should have ample time to rebuild their roster as the team should be back in action only next year.