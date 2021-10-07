K0nfig leaves Complexity CSGO amid Astralis reports

CSGO star k0nfig and Complexity have parted ways after nearly two years together, as the Danish star has been linked with a move to Astralis.

Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke has been recovering from a broken wrist suffered in August 2021. The 24-year-old said he was progressing well in late September and was thrilled with his progress ahead of his return to pro play.

When he does come back, however, it won’t be for the Dallas Cowboys partner org he’s been on since late 2019.

On October 7, Complexity bid k0nfig a farewell after the CSGO pro decided to play elsewhere for the rest of 2021 and beyond.

konfig joining Astralis CSGO?

“Thanks Complexity for being a great home,” he said. “Thanks to the team blameF, es3tag, RUSH, poizon, and jks.

“Great friendships and incredible teammates. I wish you guys the best and hopefully our paths will cross. I’ll regain strength for next year and show dominance.”

This comes after reports linked k0nfig with a move to his native Denmark to play for Astralis. But his contract is said to end on January 1, 2022, making him a valuable target for Complexity to deal out.

A talent like k0nfig would be able to fetch a handsome fee from loaded orgs or teams looking to compete for the upcoming Stockholm Major.

As for the red-and-black, months after they lost star Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz to Ninjas in Pyjamas, the team hasn’t been able to regain their form. Astralis has been treading water, plugging in Lucas ‘Bubzkji’ Andersen and Philip ‘Lucky’ Ewald to fill the large void left by dev1ce.

If roster rumors turn out to be true, Astralis could be loading up for a deep run at the PGL Major Stockholm 2021.

Losing a talent like dev1ce set the Danish org in a tumble that it’s yet to fully recover from and a healthy k0nfig could be the toll they need to reverse their fortunes.

Astralis still have the majority of their core that led them to a historic hights in CSGO, and we’ll see if they make a move for k0nfig soon.