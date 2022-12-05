BLAST Premier World Final 2022: Stream, schedule, teams

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

The BLAST Premier circuit culminates in the World Final, live from Abu Dhabi. Follow all the action here, with our coverage hub.

The CS:GO season will come to a close with the BLAST Premier World Final in mid-December. The event will be held in Abu Dhabi as part of a three-year agreement between BLAST and ADGaming, an initiative funded by the local government to help create an “esports and gaming ecosystem” in the region.

The tournament will feature eight top teams, including reigning BLAST Premier World champions, NAVI, and the current Major winners, Outsiders. FaZe will be looking to go back to winning ways and end the year on a positive note after finishing runners-up to Heroic at the BLAST Premier Fall Final last month.

Viktor Funch Beck/BLAST NAVI are the current BLAST Premier world champions

Heroic were initially regarded as one of the favorites for the event, but their chances of repeating the Fall Final victory have taken a hit since it was announced that they would have to do without the services of star player Martin ‘stavn’ Lund.

Catch up with all the event info here, including the schedule, the qualified teams, and the prize money distribution.

Contents

BLAST Premier World Final 2022: Stream

The BLAST Premier World Final will be broadcast live on the company’s Twitch and YouTube channels. If you’ve missed a match, you can catch up on the action with BLAST’s VOD section.

Fans will also be able to follow the tournament on BLAST.tv, a viewing platform launched ahead of the Fall Final. It was developed to improve the fans’ viewing experience through a range of “innovative features”, including live stats, interactive timelines, and polls.

BLAST Premier World Final 2022: Schedule & format

The BLAST Premier World Final will take place between December 14-18, with the eight participating teams split into two double-elimination groups. The group winners will progress to the semi-finals, while the runners-up and the third-placed sides will advance to the quarter-finals. The bottom-placed group finishers are eliminated from the tournament.

The playoffs will feature a single-elimination bracket. All matches will be played in a best-of-three format.

Neither the groups nor the full schedule has been announced. Keep checking this article, which will be updated as more information is released.

Group A

Group B

BLAST Premier World Final 2022: All qualified teams

Of the eight participating teams, three (G2 Esports, OG and Team Liquid) were determined by the BLAST Global Leaderboard, a global ranking that factors in performances in a series of top-tier tournaments.

The other five teams were invited after winning tier-one events throughout the year: NAVI (BLAST Premier Spring Final), Heroic (Fall Final), FaZe Clan (ESL Pro League Season 15 and PGL Major Antwerp), Vitality (ESL Pro League Season 16) and Outsiders (IEM Rio Major).

Michał Konkol/ESL Gaming via ESPAT The IEM Rio Major champions will play as Outsiders in Abu Dhabi

As Dexerto reported on November 29, the IEM Rio Major champions will have to play as Outsiders in the tournament.

Heroic, who come off a first-place finish at the BLAST Premier Fall Final, will attend the event with a stand-in. Former Astralis member Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke will replace Martin ‘stavn’ Lund, who is sitting out the tournament due to personal reasons.

Team Region Players NAVI Europe s1mple, sdy, b1t, electroNic, Perfecto FaZe Europe karrigan, ropz, Twistzz, rain, broky Team Liquid Americas EliGE, NAF, oSee, nitr0, YEKINDAR Heroic Europe cadiaN, sjuush, TeSes, k0nfig, jabbi OG Europe Snappi, dycha, hades, Spinx, Maden G2 Esports Europe NiKo, m0NESY, huNter-, jks, HooXi Team Vitality Europe ZywOo, apEX, dupreeh, Magisk, Spinx Outsiders Europe Jame, qikert, FL1T, n0rb3r7, fame

