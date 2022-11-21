BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022: Schedule, teams and prize

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

The BLAST Premier circuit returns to Denmark with the Fall Final event, live from Copenhagen. Follow all the action here, with our coverage hub.

Eight teams will take part in the event, including IEM Rio runners-up Heroic

FaZe eager to bounce back after Major heartbreak

The playoffs will be held in front of a crowd, at the Royal Arena

With the IEM Rio Major in the rearview mirror, the CS:GO community now turns its attention to the final two big events of the year, both of which will be hosted by BLAST. The Fall season of the BLAST Premier circuit will culminate in a five-day tournament in Copenhagen, with the playoff matches being held in front of a live crowd at the Royal Arena.

A week has passed since the Brazilian Major, which saw Outsiders defeat Heroic in a one-sided final. The Danish team returns to action at the BLAST Premier Fall Final as the hometown favorites in the absence of Astralis, who could not qualify for the event.

Michal Konkol/BLAST NAVI won the BLAST Premier Fall Final in 2021. Can they do it again?

Several teams travel to Copenhagen with a point to prove, including G2 Esports, who are still reeling from the shocking failure to qualify for the Major. FaZe and NIP gave a poor account of themselves in Rio and will also be seeking redemption at the BLAST event, with the latter still not qualified for the World Final, next month.

Catch up with all the pre-event info here, including the complete schedule, the qualified teams and the prize money distribution.

Contents

BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022: Stream

The BLAST Premier Fall Final will be broadcast live on the company’s Twitch and YouTube channels. If you’ve missed a match, you can catch up on the action with BLAST’s VOD section.

On November 17, BLAST launched its own live viewing platform, called BLAST.tv, aimed at improving the viewers’ experience with a range of “innovative features”, including live stats, interactive timelines, and polls.

BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022: Schedule & results

The BLAST Premier Fall Final will see the eight participating teams split into two double-elimination groups, with the group winners progressing to the semi-finals, while the runners-up and the third-placed sides will move on to the quarter-finals. The bottom-placed teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

The playoffs, which will be held at the Royal Arena in front of a crowd, will feature a single-elimination, best-of-three format.

Adela Sznajder/ESL Gaming via ESPAT Will FaZe Clan bounce back after hitting a slump?

As well as collecting a $200,000 cheque, the winner of the event will secure a spot at the BLAST Premier World Final, which will be held next month, in Abu Dhabi.

Group Stage (November 23-24)

Day 1: November 23

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group A FaZe vs OG 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM Group A Heroic vs NIP 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Group B NAVI vs Fluxo 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Group B G2 vs Liquid 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM

Day 2: November 24

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group A TBD vs TBD 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM Group A TBD vs TBD 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Group B TBD vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Group B TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM

Playoffs (November 25-27)

Day 1: November 25

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarter-finals TBD vs TBD 6:30 AM 9:30 AM 2:30 PM Quarter-finals TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM

Day 2: November 26

Stage Match PT ET GMT Semi-finals TBD vs TBD 6:30 AM 9:30 AM 2:30 PM Semi-finals TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM

Day 3: November 27

Stage Match PT ET GMT Grand final TBD vs TBD 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 4:30 PM

BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022: All qualified teams

Six of the eight participating teams at the BLAST Premier Fall Final came from the group stage event, featuring the 12 partner sides. The tournament was held in Copenhagen in August.

The final two teams, Heroic and Fluxo, came from the BLAST Premier Showdown tournaments held in Europe and the Americas, respectively. Fluxo’s team, which beat Evil Geniuses, 00 Nation and MIBR en route to Copenhagen, was put together in the summer by the renowned Brazilian organization as it was looking to enter the game before the IEM Rio Major. (The team ended up not qualifying for the event.)

Team Region Players NAVI Europe s1mple, sdy, b1t, electroNic, Perfecto NIP Europe Aleksib, hampus, Brollan, REZ, es3tag FaZe Europe karrigan, ropz, Twistzz, rain, broky Team Liquid Americas EliGE, NAF, oSee, nitr0, YEKINDAR Heroic Europe cadiaN, sjuush, TeSes, stavn, jabbi OG Europe Snappi, dycha, hades, Spinx, Maden G2 Esports Europe NiKo, m0NESY, huNter-, jks, HooXi Fluxo Americas felps, vsm, Lucaozy, WOOD7, lux

BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022: Prize money distribution

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $200,000 * 2 TBD $85,000 3-4 TBD $40,000 TBD 5-6 TBD $20,000 TBD 7-8 TBD $10,000 TBD

Note: * The winner also secures a spot at the BLAST Premier World Final, next month, in Abu Dhabi.