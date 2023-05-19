BLAST Paris Major makes history as first TikTok-streamed CSGO event

Esports tournament organizer BLAST has announced that it has partnered with social media platform TikTok for the ongoing Paris CSGO Major.

The partnership will see the tournament streamed on TikTok, marking the first time that a Counter-Strike event has been featured live on the platform.

TikTok users have access to a dedicated in-app page with exclusive content that promises to bring “a unique perspective on the Paris Major,” according to BLAST. LittleBigWhale, Raramuathra, SwammyXO are some of the creators who will be creating exclusive content around the Major on the dedicated page.

With this partnership, BLAST aims to cater to a young demographic that is interested in esports. The hashtag created specifically for the Major (#BLASTTVMajor) has already racked up over 100 million views on TikTok.

“The esports world will have their eyes firmly fixed on Paris this week when the world’s best Counter-Strike teams descend onto the French capital to compete for the coveted last-ever CS:GO Major trophy,” BLAST CEO Robbie Douek said in a statement.

“Teaming up with TikTok will allow us to bring fans even closer to the experience with a number of integrated features and exclusive content on the platform.”

The BLAST Paris Major is heading towards its conclusion, with only six teams remaining in the $1.25 million tournament. This is the final CS:GO Major before Counter-Strike 2 is released and takes over the competitive circuit. PGL will organize in 2024 the first Major in the franchise’s new installment.

TikTok becomes the latest partner to join forces with BLAST For the BLAST Paris Major, which is being broadcast globally in over 100 territories and in 24 different languages.

The event’s list of partners includes alcohol brands Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Scotch whisky and Jameson Irish Whiskey, betting firm unikrn Esports, car manufacturer Alpine and peripheral company ZOWIE.