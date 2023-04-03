BLAST partners with three alcohol brands for Paris CSGO Major

BLAST has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with three alcohol brands for the upcoming Paris CS:GO Major.

The esports event organizer has welcomed Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Scotch whisky and Jameson Irish Whiskey as partners of the Paris CS:GO Major in what represents the “first group-wide esports move from leading Pernod Ricard-owned spirits brands”.

As part of the deal, the brands will sponsor BLAST’s Overtime Show, featuring members of the on-air team, and behind-the-scenes content with “key players”, who will be sharing “untold stories of past legends, current champs and the broader Counter-Strike community”.

The brands will also collaborate with BLAST on multiple activations throughout the event, including “immersive one-off experiences at the tournament, fan-led watch party activations in multiple markets, digital branding, broadcast content integration to BLAST.tv’s 100+ global territory reach and social giveaways.”

“We are delighted to have Absolut, Ballantine’s and Jameson onboard for the BLAST.tv Paris Major, their first large-scale, collective esports partnership,” Oliver Clarke, Commercial Director at BLAST, said in a statement.

“We look forward to working together to deliver unique content, digital integrations and activations to the global gaming community at one of the world’s most revered and popular esports events.”

The announcement has been met with puzzlement in the French community because of Loi Evin (Evin’s law), a 1991 law that enforces a ban on alcohol sponsorship of sporting and cultural events in France.

“A bit weird as alcoholic ads are under strict rules and mostly forbidden in France, especially during sporting, festive or cultural events,” French journalist Guillaume ‘neL’ Rathier wrote.

Contacted by Dexerto, a BLAST official said that the company is aware of the restrictions in place and local regulations in France. The three brands will not be visible in the arena bowl or on French broadcast feeds, and will appear only on official international streams.

The BLAST.tv Paris Major will take place between May 8-21, with the Accor Arena, located in the Bercy area, staging the playoffs with a crowd in attendance. It will be the final CS:GO Major before Counter-Strike 2 takes over Valve’s esports circuit.

