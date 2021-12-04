Astralis: “It’s time to stop messing about!” | Richard Lewis Reacts

Coming off a 2-0 loss to Team Liquid during IEM Winter 2021, the Astralis CS:GO team must look forward to future competition, and Richard Lewis believes the org needs to finally choose their go-to AWPer.

After a brutal loss to a Team Liquid lineup of Stewie2k, NAF, EliGE, Grim, and FalleN, the new Astralis CS:GO roster of gla1ve, Xyp9x, Lucky, BlameF and k0nfig were eliminated from IEM Winter 2021.

Richard Lewis believes it’s time Astralis pick a direction and stop messing about with their choice of AWPer since the departure of dev1ce to NIP.

