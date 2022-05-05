After failing to reach Antwerp CSGO Major, TYLOO look abroad for help

Chinese CS:GO giants TYLOO have announced that Serbian coach Nestor ‘LETN1’ Tanić will take charge of the team.

The announcement comes in the aftermath of TYLOO’s shock failure to qualify for PGL Major Antwerp after finishing third in the Asia RMR tournament, behind Mongolian side IHC Esports and Australian team Renegades.

This snapped a streak of four consecutive Major appearances by TYLOO, who had been to every Major since FACEIT’s 2018 event in London – also the only time that the Chinese team has been able to make it past the first stage.

LETN1 comes in with little coaching experience, having previously guided only Team Finest and SC e-Sports for brief spells. But he spent years grinding through the ranks as a player, eventually making a Major in 2019 with CR4ZY, his final team.

In 2021, he doubled as a manager and analyst for EXTREMUM, featuring the core of the former 100 Thieves roster. On that team, he got to work alongside Indonesian star Hansel ‘BnTet’ Ferdinand, who returnd to TYLOO in February.

“This is a big challenge for me, and I want to repeat the success that I had as a player,” LETN1 told Dexerto. “We are setting the bar very high and we are ready to post some good results in the future and achieve our common goals!”

LETN1 joined up with the team on May 4 at the Kinguin Esports Performance Center, in Warsaw, Poland. According to him, the players will spend large spells in Europe, only going back to China for important tournaments.

The Serbian is the third foreign coach to take charge of TYLOO, after Brazilian Luis ‘peacemaker’ Tadeu and Ukrainian Yvan ‘Johnta’ Shevtsov. With his appointment, the Chinese team hope to once again reach the highest levels of the game and establish themselves as the dominant force in Asia.

“I’m going to bring a European style to the team,” LETN1 said.

TYLOO CS:GO roster: