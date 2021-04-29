WoW cosplayer stuns as all four covenants from Shadowlands - Dexerto

Choosing a covenant on WoW Shadowlands can be a pretty stressful task, but this cosplayer has decided to throw out the rule book and dress as one character from each covenant.

As you work your way through World of Warcraft’s extensive Shadowlands universe, you travel to four realms which each have their own respective covenant.

During your journey you’ll be forced to choose a covenant, and while it might seem daunting at first we’ve got a breakdown of which covenants we think would be best suited to your class.

However, just like Sylvanas Windrunner, this cosplayer has taken her destiny into her own hands and cast aside the rules by cosplaying one of every covenant’s most popular characters.

Advertisement

Grinding through the Shadowlands story will introduce you to the four sects that inhabit the Shadowlands; the angelic Kyrian, monstrous Necrolords, magical Night Fae and terrifying Venthyr.

Read More: Huge WoW Chains of Domination plotline leaked for Sire Denathrius

Cosplayer Aesthel has selected one character from each of the realms to cosplay in a Shadowlands dedicated series.

Necrolord

Starting off her journey with Draka, former Frostwolf member turned Necrolord warrior, she’s perfectly replicated the orc’s deep emerald skin and eyes. It’s the armor, though, that’s absolutely stunning. Crafted to include every detail of the character’s skull themed outfit, the first instalment in the series starts it off with a bang.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aesthel (@aesthel)

Night Fae

Cosplay number two is of Ardenweald’s resident trickster and Lady of the Court, Lady Moonberry. Yet again Aesthel has completely transformed herself, this time sporting midnight blue skin with glowing aqua eyes.

With Moonberry’s Night Fae features replicated flawlessly, at first glance you would think this was either a drawing or still from the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aesthel (@aesthel)

Venthyr

Her cosplay journey through the Shadowlands continues with an amazing genderbend of Theotar, the mad Venythr. With her skill pained a sallow white and shaded to make her look more undead, she’s seen holding the vampiric creature’s iconic Victorian umbrella and tea cup.

Advertisement

Read More: How to get Valor Points in WoW Shadowlands

With her hair pulled back in the style of the female Venthyr we see throughout the game, this genderbend really is a period masterpiece in the making.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aesthel (@aesthel)

Kyrian

Rounding off her Shadowlands saga is her angelic take on Kyrian Kleia. Painted a lighter aqua color than her previous Moonberry style, she’s shrouded in a white Grecian robe trimmed with gold.

Her blue hair is pulled back into a messy bun, showing off her stunning feathery wings. Kyrian aren’t allowed to be prideful, but Aesthel has a right to be proud of his beautiful cosplay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aesthel (@aesthel)

Aesthel’s trip through the Shadowlands is, not only inspiring, but nostalgic. It really takes you for a spin down memory lane, and certainly makes you want to grab your keyboard and jump back into WoW.

Advertisement

So dust of your gear and get ready to take a trip to Oribos. You’ll want to take to the Shadowlands all over again.