WoW Shadowlands leak reveals Sire Denathrius plotline for Chains of Domination - Dexerto

With WoW Shadowlands’ newest content patch Chains of Domination dropping in 9.1.o, a leak has revealed a huge plot twist regarding Sire Denathrius, Castle Nathria’s resident menace turned prime antagonist.

As we draw ever closer to the release of WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.1.0, more and more details are slipping through the cracks regarding changes that are coming with Chains of Domination.

While Anduin’s tragic fall from grace and Sylvanas’ possible redemption are exciting enough for avid WoW fans, it turns out that dataminers have found yet another interesting twist in the story involving Sire Denathrius.

Exiled from Revendreth due to his affiliation with the Jailer, the former Venthyr ruler is currently trapped inside his blade Remornia, but it may not stay that way. Spoilers ahead people, so look away now if you don’t want to know.

Sire Denathrius in Chains of Domination

Dataminers have uncovered some pretty interesting information regarding Denathrius’ future involvement in the Shadowlands saga.

A chapter in the 9.1.0 update is labelled “9.1 Campaign – Ch 5 – Denathrius Escapes,” which already implies that the fallen Venthyr will be released from his trusty blade.

The accompanying description cements this: “Thank you for playing, valiant champion.As Mal’Ganis is defeated, he reveals his plan. This was all a distraction! While you have been fighting him, the other Nathrezim went after the true target: the only master they have ever truly served, Sire Denathrius.”

Followed by an ominous “…Oh, and Mal’Ganis gets away… maybe…” it seems like the Stratholme demon makes a brief return to the MMORPG to hatch an escape plan for the Venthyr traitor.

Additionally, it proves the links between the Nathrezim and Denathrius are, in fact, pretty well cemented.

So love him or hate him, it seems like Castle Nathria’s resident king is back in black with one of the titles most infamous demons. It will be interesting to see how this ties in with the rest of the Chains of Domination story, especially because he is emerging as the true villain over Sylvanas Windrunner.