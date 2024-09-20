All companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Recruitment, Factions, more

Are you hunting for more information on Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s companions? Whether you want a bit of background or some info on how to add them to your party, this guide will have you covered.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is fast approaching and between the suite of returning icons and some marked similarities to hits like Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s a lot to get excited about. After an extended hands-on preview and some chats with the developers about what makes the game tick, we’re firm believers in its must-play status.

A big part of the game’s charm is its roster of compelling and fleshed-out companions which will make up your very own Veilguard. Each has their own combat traits, narrative arc, and of course, romance options.

If you’re looking to get a headstart on which Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions you want to focus on, we’re here to help. This guide will go over the background of the game’s seven companions as well as how to recruit each one.

Lace Harding

BioWare

Race: Dwarf

Class: Rogue

Faction: The Inquisition

Fans of the franchise will know Harding as the Lead Scout of the titular organization from Dragon Age: Inquisition. She’s a bit of a stand-out in Dragon Age: The Veilguard as she’s the only companion from a faction you can’t set as your background.

Harding has a strong moral compass and a good heart which makes her very endearing, even if you aren’t already familiar with her. She’s fiercely determined to aid in your quest to repair the damage done by Solas’ ritual and she’ll be a major asset to the Veilguard.

In combat, Harding operates from range using a shortbow and excels at dealing lightning damage to your chosen targets. Her mastery over the crafting of alchemical potions can also buff allies and debuff enemies.

How to recruit Lace Harding in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Recruiting Harding is super simple because she’s basically the default companion. Just minutes into your adventure, you’ll find her aiding the citizens of Minrathous and she joins you immediately as the first of the Veilguard.

Neve Gallus

BioWare

Race: Human

Class: Mage

Faction: Shadow Dragons

Neve is a powerful mage who works as a private investigator in the city of Minrathous. She’s also a covert agent of the Shadow Dragons, a rebellious faction fighting corruption to make life better for the common people of Tevinter.

In that pursuit, she finds herself at odds with the zealous Venatori and the corrupt Magisterium who have the region in an iron-fisted grip. As a revolutionary, Neve has a strong sense of justice and dedication to helping any she deems oppressed.

She wields devastating frost spells and has the ability to control the flow of battle through time-slowing magic. She also has access to a healing ability that is useful through all stages of the game.

How to recruit Neve Gallus in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Like Harding, Neve will join your party fairly early if you simply follow the main quest. During the game’s opening mission, you’ll meet her in the shadows of Minrathous, and after a short introductory cutscene, she’ll be part of the gang.

Bellara Lutare

BioWare

Race: Elf

Class: Mage

Faction: Veil Jumpers

Despite being a Mage, Bellara’s weapon of choice is actually her prosthetic arm which morphs into a great bow thanks to its ancient Elven technology. How did she acquire this? Well as a Veil Jumper, Bellara spends her time delving into ancient ruins and tinkering with anything that isn’t nailed down.

She’s a little bit of a geek in this regard and her interest in the artifacts of lost ages borders on obsession. She can be a little bit of a space cadet but it’s endearing and makes for some excellent comedic fodder. She has strong ties to her faction however and if anybody wrongs them, she may reveal a darker side.

In combat, Bellara slings powerful magic from her prosthetic bow and can soften up enemies to elemental damage. Like Neve, she has access to a healing ability which makes her a useful addition to your party.

How to recruit Bellara Lutare in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Bellara can be found relatively early in Dragon Age: The Veilguard when you first return to the Arlathan Forrest after stopping Solas’ ritual. You’ll first meet her Veil Jumper companions Strife and Irelin who are looking for her after she wandered off.

If you continue through the forest, you’ll find Bellara after passing through a Veil Bubble. She’ll team up with you after you help her escape the Veil Bubble and assist the Veil Jumpers with some Darkspawn.

Lucanis Dellamorte

Bioware

Race: Human

Class: Rogue

Faction: Antivan Crows

The epitome of the dashing rogue archetype, Lucanis is a charming assassin of unmatched skill. He’s earned quite the reputation as a killer of mages but he holds a dark secret. Through forbidden rites of blood magic, he has had a hateful demon fused to his soul and it creates an interesting duality in his character.

He is a resident of Treviso and a high-ranking member of the Antivan Crows. As the grandson of the organization’s First Talon, he stands in line to inherit this leadership. For his own part, Lucanis would rather keep his rank as an active agent of the Crows as he relishes in dealing death to those who deserve it.

Where Harding adopts the ranged rogue archetype, Lucanis is ever the melee combatant. His combat abilities deal massive damage through their increased critical chance.

How to recruit Lucanis Dellamorte in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Travel to Treviso during the game’s first act and make contact with the Antivan Crows. Complete the tasks they set for you and eventually, you’ll be sent to investigate the “death” of Lucanis and the Blood Mages responsible.

During this investigation, you’ll meet and rescue Lucanis and he will join up with the Veilguard.

Davrin

BioWare

Race: Elf

Class: Warrior

Faction: Grey Wardens

Davrin was raised in a Dalish clan but craved adventure and the opportunity to make a name for himself in the pages of history. To this end, he joined the noble Grey Wardens and rose through the ranks to become a prominent monster slayer.

Dedicated to fighting the Blight and Darkspawn, Davrin is a stalwart companion who holds tremendous regard for the dutiful defense of all that is good. He’s also a big old softy who is the primary caregiver for an adorable young griffon called Assan.

Davrin can summon Assan in combat to divebomb enemies for massive fire damage. He also has some taunting abilities to keep the pressure off your Rook and other companions while you plot your next string of attacks.

How to recruit Davrin in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

A trend will begin to emerge with these next few members of the gang. In our preview of the game, we were teleported around the early chapters of the game and did not get to formally meet all of the Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions.

What we do know is that Davrin will be the fifth companion you meet on your journey and you will do so within the first act.

Emmrich Volkarin

BioWare

Race: Human

Class: Mage

Faction: Mourn Watch

According to devs we spoke to at our preview, Emmerich is a true gentleman. As the most seasoned of the Veilguard, perhaps he’s just a little old-fashioned. He’s affiliated with the Mortalitasi as part of their military wing, the Mourn Watch.

As a necromancer and a mage, Emmerich is a scholar of sorts and you’ll notice that he enjoys verbose ponifications. He has a skeletal assistant known as Manfred that will grow and develop alongside him. Interestingly, not everyone is particularly down with necromancy so prepare for some interesting interactions with Emmerich in your party.

As part of the Mourn Watch, this fellow has turned his sorcerous arts towards battle and can sling some insane damage and debuffs. Expect to be applying a tonne of Necrotic damage to your foes.

How to recruit Emmrich Volkarin in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Like all the companions at the tail end of this list, we didn’t get to meet Emmerich via the usual means in our preview. He just kind of showed up.

For that reason, we can’t say for certain how to recruit him just yet, nor what order he’ll join your party in.

Taash

BioWare

Race: Qunari

Class: Warrior

Faction: Lords of Fortune

Taash is our only Qunari companion in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and their uniqueness doesn’t end there. Despite being a warrior, they’re not wielding a sword and shield or two-handed weapon. Taash dual-wields axes for a unique combat style.

As part of the Lords of Fortune, Taash loves all things shiny and is constantly seeking adventure and renown. They’re a straight shooter who prefers the direct approach to any situation. They also have a vast network of contacts for anything you might need.

On the battlefield, Taash shows off some techniques they learned from the dragons they usually slay by breathing fire. This comes in handy against Darkspawn who have a weakness to the element.

How to recruit Taash in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Yet another of the Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions who just appeared out of nowhere in our preview, we’re not across the specifics of meeting and recruiting Taash just yet.

BioWare Get ready to fall figuratively and literally in love with these guys.

That’s everything we know about the companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard so far. Once we have our hands on the game, we’ll be sure to update this guide with more detailed information on how to recruit our stragglers.

The game launches on October 31, 2024, so keep an eye out for more from us on this latest BioWare title.